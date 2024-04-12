Today in politics: PM Modi set to address Udhampur rally; Rahul and Stalin on the same stage in Coimbatore | News from the political pulse

The BJP top brass will continue their campaign on Friday ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir where he will address a rally around noon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Madurai in Tamilnadu.

The planned gathering, which the PM will hold post for BJP candidate and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, urged the authorities to activate a multi-layered security mechanism, including banning the flying of drones.

Singh is seeking re-election for the third consecutive time to Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of elections.

Security agencies have issued advisories and standard operating procedures (SoPs) for those participating in the gathering and for security personnel considering the threat perception.

Meanwhile, sources said Shah would land at the Madurai airport on Friday afternoon and leave for Karaikudi to campaign for Sivaganga candidate T Dhevanathan Yadav.

He will then return to Madurai en route where he will offer prayers at Thirumayam temple in Pudukkottai district. He is also expected to visit Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai later in the night.

Rahul, Stalin to address India rally in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attend INDIA bloc rally in Coimbatore on Friday.

According to a DMK statement, the two leaders will seek support for Opposition INDIA bloc candidates at the rally to be held in Chettypalayam area.

The Congress, DMK, Left and other small parties are fighting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's INDIA bloc, which will see all 39 seats go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Coimbatore is considered a seat where the BJP fancies its chances of victory and has fielded its Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai who will take on Singai Ramachandran of the AIADMK and Ganapathi Rajkumar of the ruling DMK.

Ahead of the rally in INDIA, Rahul will address a meeting in Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will address two rallies in his home state of Karnataka. He will first address a public meeting in his home turf Gulbarga and then travel to Basavakalyan for another public meeting.

Rebel Eshwarappa to submit his candidature

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Rebel BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said on Thursday that he would file his nomination for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat tomorrow.

Eshwarappa claimed he would file his nomination following speculation that he would give up contesting the elections and said a large number of people would contest.

“Tomorrow, a large number of people from all over the constituency will come when I file my nomination papers. I was not sure I would get such a massive response during my election campaign,” the veteran leader said.

The veteran leader is at odds with the BS Yediyurappa family and has offered to withdraw from his candidature if the BJP replaces its candidate Shivamogga BY Raghavendra, who is the Yediyurappa's son.

His appointment comes after several attempts by BJP top brass, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to pacify him failed.

With PTI inputs