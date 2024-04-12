Prabowo and Didit return to visit the palace to stay in touch with Jokowi





SINAR OF HOPE–Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his son Didit Hediprasetyo visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday on the second day of Idul Fitri 1445 Hijriah, to once again stay in touch with President Joko Widodo and his family. The moment of the meeting was shared by Jokowi's son Kaesang Pangarep in a post on the Instagram account @kaesangp which was monitored in Jakarta on Thursday. On his social media account, Kaesang uploaded a photo of him and his wife Erina Gudono taking a photo with President Joko Widodo and first lady Iriana Jokowi as well as Prabowo Subianto and Didit Hediprasetyo. “Thank God on the 2nd Eid I was able to take a photo with Mr. President and Mr. President-elect 2024-2029,” Kaesang wrote in the description of his upload. Earlier, Wednesday (10/4), Prabowo and his son also went to the palace to stay in touch with President Jokowi and the First Lady. President Joko Widodo held open day or hold a house at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (10/4), to provide officials and the public with the opportunity to stay in touch on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah. Officials and the public took advantage of the moment they stood at the State Palace House to invite their relatives and friends to stay in touch with President Jokowi. On Thursday afternoon, Prabowo also attended the event open day Eid al-Fitr at the residence of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Daily Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad. Prabowo, who is also the general chairman of the Gerindra Party, arrived at Dasco's house at 1:45 p.m. WIB wearing a brown batik shirt and immediately entered the front door to greet several guests present. After that, Prabowo's son Didit Hediprasetyo and Titik Soeharto were also seen behind, who were wearing white clothes together. When he entered Dasco's house, Prabowo was immediately welcomed by Dasco as a guest and then approached the National Police Chief, General Pol. Listyo Sigit in the living room, who had arrived first. After that, Prabowo approached Dasco and had a private conversation in another room. Before Prabowo's arrival, several Gerindra Party officials and cadres had already arrived first, including National Police Chief General Pol. Gerindra Party General Vice President (Waketum) Listyo Sigit Fadli Zon, Gerindra Party politician Ahmad Dhani and Gerindra Party politician Mulan Jameela. Then also present were Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party Advisory Council Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party Advisory Council Iwan Bule, Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party Sugiono, Chairman of the DKI Gerindra Party DPD Jakarta, Riza Patria, and the vice president of the Gerindra Party, Habiburokhman. . Previously, Prabowo had already opened the doors of his house at Jalan Kertanegara Number 4, Jakarta on Wednesday (10/4) for halalbihalal activities in which most government officials participated. However, not only government officials visited Prabowo's residence, but also members of the public, including volunteers who supported him in the 2024 presidential election. However, non-guests were not allowed to enter the residence, so people could only sit and wait in the courtyard, which was full of cars carrying officials. Despite everything, Prabowo around 4:00 p.m. WIB took the time to come out of his house and greet some of the volunteers who had been waiting in front of the residence since Wednesday (10/4) afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sinarharapan.co/politik/38512404411/prabowo-dan-didit-kembali-sambangi-istana-bersilaturrahmi-dengan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos