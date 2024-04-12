Chris Selley: Absolute moral clarity on Ukraine is not too much to ask
“Conceding victory to Vladimir Putin and letting the Ukrainians lose… would be a disaster for the West and it would be a disaster for America,” said former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Published on April 11, 2024
The Robust and Free Networking Conference, originally the (Preston) Manning Center Networking Conference, aka Manningstock, kicked off Wednesday in Ottawa with two former Anglospheric prime ministers giving their views on Ukraine, Israel, climate change and various other topics.
Boris Johnson (Conservative Prime Minister, United Kingdom, 2019-2022) and Tony Abbott (Liberal Prime Minister, Australia, 2013-2015), both Oxford graduates and former journalists, agreed on just about everything, except on climate change. (The Australian Liberals are, broadly speaking, similar to the old British Columbia Liberals: the centre-right option.)
Or
Abbott still expresses skepticism about the role of humanity in this unfortunate affair, in a frank manner that no Canadian minister, nor aspiring minister, nor even an aspiring opposition critic, would ever attempt today. (Abbott's skepticism was receive with delightdby the crowd in Ottawa, based on my observations live. There was literally a whoop!)
Johnson, a notable former skeptic in his former life as a newspaper columnist, is now fully converted to the cause of climate change.
Other than that, Abbott, Johnson, and moderator John O. Sullivan, a journalist, former speechwriter to Margaret Thatcher, and one of the architects of this paper, had only the slightest disagreements. This has always been the case at Manningstock. This is not a political conference or a Munk debate. As the name suggests, it is a networking event for conservatives of all stripes, designed to highlight commonalities over differences in hopes of strengthening the movement.
But it's always been interesting to me when the Manning/Strong and Free people invite foreign leaders. What inspiration do organizers hope Canadian conservatives will gain from these guests, and how will their message translate into the Canadian conservative movement?
My theory has always been that it's a bit like conservative fantasy camp. It's a chance for blue team supporters to imagine what it might be like to live in a country where you could actually win elections with decidedly conservative ideas, and achieve remarkable conservative things. Brexit, for example, which Johnson praises. sang in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Attendees at Manningstock, particularly younger ones, welcomed Nigel Farage, a Eurosceptic gadabout and leader of the UK Independence Party, in 2013 as a conquering hero. I suspect most of these kids would also have said they favored an economic union with the United States.
Former arch-libertarian Texas congressman Ron Paul attracted similar adulation, also in 2013, despite the fact that his brand of arch-libertarianism had virtually no electoral base in Canada.
In my opinion, given recent events, the most compelling aspect of the Johnson-Abbott-OSullivan conference was the wholehearted support for Ukraine. Johnson in particular tried to broaden the case beyond the moral and toward the practical. If you worry about democracy in the world, if you worry about security, then investing in Ukraine's security is the most effective thing you can do, Johnson said, when O. Sullivan asked him for advice for the next American president.
If you are the party of Ronald Reagan, if you want to make America great again, then you don't start a new Republican presidency by conceding victory to Vladimir Putin and letting the Ukrainians lose, Johnson boomed, hair of across and the tie on the hips, as usual. It would be a disaster for the West and it would be a disaster for America.
Under the leadership of Pierre Poilievre, the Conservatives have come a long wayvery disappointing line on Ukraine. In general, their support is ribbed. ButHey unanimously opposed to a free trade agreement with Kyiv because it contained literally meaningless remarks about carbon taxation, This is precisely the kind of cynical concession of global affairs to national interests that conservatives should oppose.
Johnson and Abbott are hardly political colossi, in the grand scheme of things. But Canadian conservatives should listen carefully. Based on the applause I've heard live for Ukraine's survival and even victory over Vladimir Putin's madness, I suspect the gains Poilievre's gang thinks they're making by playing carbon idiots are largely offset by losses.
