Donald Trump: Does Donald Trump risk prison time in the Hush Money affair if he is found guilty? Here's what the experts say





As former President Donald Trump prepares for his criminal trial in New York beginning April 15, he faces prison time. With 34 counts of falsifying business records, Trump faces a theoretical maximum sentence exceeding a decade. Legal experts' opinions However, legal experts say it is unlikely that Trump will face such a harsh outcome. Instead, his sentence is expected to range between probation and four years, taking into account factors such as his lack of criminal record and the non-violent nature of the charges, according to a USA Today report. Judge's role The sentencing decision rests with Judge Juan Merchan, who has expressed frustration with Trump's behavior. Merchan extended the silence order following Trump's attacks on the judge's daughter, signaling his stance against such misconduct. Precedent and Expectations Although Trump's legal team may seek leniency, past cases suggest some level of incarceration is likely if he is convicted. Experts cite cases where defendants with no criminal history were sentenced to up to prison time for falsifying records, according to a USA Today report. Potential Outcomes According to a USA Today report, Mitchell Epner, a veteran New York lawyer, expects a probation sentence for Trump given the non-violent nature of the charges. Similarly, Anna Cominsky, director of the Criminal Defense Clinic at New York Law School, believes Trump is unlikely to be imprisoned given his status as a former president, as noted in the same report. However, Norman Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, believes that some level of incarceration is likely, drawing parallels with previous cases in which defendants were sentenced to prison for similar offenses. Awaiting trial As the trial approaches, Trump's fate remains uncertain. Despite the potential legal ramifications, the possibility of his return to the political scene persists, with implications on both the legal and political landscape.FAQ:What is the Hush Money case?Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Trump is guilty of keeping false business records. intending to hide a secret payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with him in 2006.

Why is Trump famous?Donald Trump, born on June 14, 1946 in New York, New York, United States, served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. Before his presidency, Trump was known as a true real estate developer and businessman, overseeing a portfolio including hotels, casinos, golf courses, resorts and residential properties in the New York area and around the world.

