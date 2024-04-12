Biden-Harris campaign: Wisconsin Democrats hold Donald Trump responsible for his extremist anti-abortion agenda





Following Donald Trump's announcement that he supports archaic abortion bans in states like Wisconsin, and on the first day of Black Maternal Health Week, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler, State Rep. Deb Andraca and Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson held a press call today to hold Donald Trump accountable for his extreme anti-abortion agenda and highlight the issues facing November elections.

On Monday, Donald Trump bragged that he was proudly responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade and for allowing extreme bans on abortion to be considered in states across the country, including the 1849 ban in Wisconsin and an 1864 ban with no health exceptions for rape. , or incest upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court. It's clear that his actions have already threatened lives and denied women access to essential health services, and if he stays in the White House for four more years, many more women could lose access to reproductive care essential. It doesn't matter that he has already tried to walk back his remarks, the damage has already been done: Donald Trump will try to ban abortion as soon as he gets the chance.

President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with the vast majority of Americans who support a woman's right to choose, and if given a Democratic Congress, they will once and for all restore Roe's protections into law federal.

Donald Trump's comments earlier this week were an endorsement of the nightmare we see unfolding in more than 20 states with nationwide abortion bans in effect, the majority of which have no exceptions for rape or incest, said the chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. Ben Wikler. We know what that looks like because we've seen the devastation these bans can wreak right here in Wisconsin.

In the year and a half since Trump overturned Roe, the extreme agenda of Trump and his allies has had devastating effects across the country, including in Wisconsin, where women have denied access to essential health services due to an extreme ban on abortion dating back to 1849, the state representative said. Déb Andraca. We must re-elect President Biden and Vice President Harris to ensure that Donald Trump's extreme abortion agenda does not become a reality.

We are here today, during Black Maternal Health Week, as Donald Trump continues to boast about overturning Roe v. Wade and took credit earlier this week for extreme abortion bans, like Wisconsin's 1849 law, said Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson. Because of Donald Trump, Wisconsinites have lived in fear, chaos, and confusion over our state's extreme abortion ban for nearly two years now. Women's lives are in danger. Black maternal mortality rates are rising. That’s why we must re-elect President Biden and Vice President Harris this November to protect abortion rights and create a healthier world for Black mothers.

