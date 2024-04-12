Trump tests limits of gag with Truth Social post insulting 2 likely witnesses





NEW YORK (AP) Days after a New York judge extended a gag order against Donald Trump to restrict inflammatory speech, the former president tested his limits by disparaging two key witnesses in his next criminal trial in silence by calling them liars.

In a post Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, Trump called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and adult film actor Stormy Daniels two sleazeballs who, with their lies and misrepresentations, have cost our country dearly !

In an order first issued in March and then revised on April 1, Judge Juan Merchan barred Trump from making public statements about likely trial witnesses regarding their potential participation in the investigation or this criminal proceeding.

Mercans' order did not give specific examples of the types of statements about witnesses that were prohibited. He stressed that the order was not intended to prevent the former president from responding to political attacks.

The silence mandate also prohibits Trump from making public statements of any kind about jurors, court personnel, attorneys involved in the case or relatives of prosecutors or the judge. Trump is allowed to make critical comments about the judge himself and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

It was unclear whether the judge might view Trump's criticism of Cohen and Daniels as a violation of the silence order.

Both are expected to testify at the trial, which involves allegations that Trump falsified his company's business records to conceal the true nature of payments made to Cohen to reimburse him for a $130,000 payment made to Daniels. The payment, Cohen says, was intended to prevent Daniels from speaking publicly about an alleged sexual relationship with Trump that the Republican claims never happened.

Gregory Germain, a professor at Syracuse University Law School, described the latest message as a failure unlikely to result in contempt for Trump.

I suspect his point was that he was criticizing their general character and not commenting on their potential participation in the investigation or proceedings, Germain said.

But Stephen Gillers, a professor at New York University Law School, said Trump's comment characterizes both witnesses as liars, which goes to the heart of what the order prohibits.

That's exactly what a silence order doesn't want you to do before trial, when a potential jury could be swayed, he said.

Trump and his lawyers said the silence violated his right to free speech and prevented him from responding to public attacks as he ran for president.

Daniels spoke out about the harassment she received from the former president's supporters, who she said were encouraged and praised by Trump.

In a text message Thursday, Cohen said the attacks were intended to harm the jury's opinion of him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-trial-new-york-gag-order-a3193356a115951052bbd92f528d1989 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos