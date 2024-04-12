Sunaks' smoking ban proposal is crazy, says Johnson





Boris Johnson has branded Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking policy “crazy” as he criticized the state of the Conservative Party at an event in Canada. Speaking at a gathering of Conservatives in Ottawa, the former British prime minister suggested his party lacked the “dynamism” of its Canadian counterparts, who appear poised to win the next election. There are rumors in Westminster that Mr Johnson could return to the campaign trail in this year's general election in a bid to revive Tory poll numbers, particularly in the 'Red Wall' North and Midlands. But his comments at the Canada Strong and Free Networking conference Wednesday evening appeared to make that prospect less likely, as he criticized policies implemented “in the name of conservatism.” He said: “We are, on the whole, in favor of liberty and it is this unique Anglo-Saxon idea of ​​liberty which, in my view, unites conservatives, or should unite conservatives. “And when I look at some of the things that we're doing now, or that are being done in the name of conservatism, I think they're absolutely crazy.” The phasing out of tobacco was one of three major policies announced by Rishi Sunak at the Conservative Party conference last year (Darren Staples/PA) Mr Johnson highlighted his successor's policy of raising the minimum age for buying tobacco each year in a bid to phase out smoking, which formed a major part of Mr Sunak's speech to the Conservative Party last year. He said: “When Winston Churchill’s party wants to ban cigars, give me a break as they say in Quebec, it’s just crazy.” Mr Sunak's flagship policy has been criticized by the more libertarian wing of his party and is expected to be subject to a free vote when MPs debate the legislation for the first time on April 16. But with Labor's support, internal opposition from the Tories is unlikely to derail the plans. Speaking before the bill was introduced last month, Mr Sunak said: “If we want to build a better future for our children, we must tackle the biggest entirely preventable cause of ill health, disability and death: smoking. » The law proposed by the British Prime Minister would prevent anyone aged 15 this year, or before, from being able to legally purchase tobacco products. A similar law was due to come into force in New Zealand in July, but was repealed by the country's new coalition government in February.

