Main events of the day: PM Modi in Udhampur, INDIA bloc rally in Coimbatore; TCS, Bajaj Auto, Infosys Q4 results and more

Main events of the day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Modi Stadium in Udhampur. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and CM Stalin will be at the forefront of the INDIA bloc rally in Coimbatore today. At least 88 companies, including TCS, Bajaj Auto and Infosys, are expected to release their results today.

Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to address an election rally at the Modi Stadium in Udhampur on April 12: On the eve of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a series of high-profile political rallies in this region.

Ravinder Raina, BJP chief in Jammu and Kashmir, revealed that the party has mobilized its cadres for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally on Wednesday (April 12) in Kathua.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a rally at the Modi Stadium in Udhampur today. The visits of the two leaders are aimed at boosting the prospects of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the incumbent MP and BJP candidate for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karaikudi to campaign for Sivaganga candidate T Dhevanathan Yadav on April 12: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Madurai, Tamil Nadu on April 12-13. During his two-day trip, the Interior Minister will participate in four roadshows and a public meeting. After landing at the Madurai airport, Shah will travel to Karaikudi to campaign for BJP's Sivaganga candidate T Dhevanathan Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi and CM Stalin will be at the forefront of the India rally in Coimbatore on April 12: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will headline an INDIA bloc rally in Coimbatore, a popular Lok Sabha seat, where the state president of BJP, K Annamalai, is the party candidate.

Hearing in 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi postponed to April 12: A hearing in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in 2018 for his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Home Minister Amit Shah has been postponed to April 12 by a special court in UP.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav will launch campaign for SP candidates from Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav along with opposition bloc partner Congress India will begin campaigning for SP candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency on April 12.

The results season is in full swing: TCS, Bajaj Auto and Infosys are leading the pack as 88 results flood in. The curtain rises on the Indian corporate earnings season this month, with 88 companies expected to report results for the January-March quarter 2024 (Q4FY24). Leading the way is IT powerhouse Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which will reveal its fourth quarter performance on Friday April 12. Investors can find the results on the TCS website and major stock exchanges. Other leaders like Bajaj Auto and Infosys also feature in the list.

Car and taxi drivers of these three cities will go on strike on April 12: Faced with the incessant rise in fuel and CNG gas prices, the Chandigarh autorickshaw and taxi union has called a strike on Tuesday, April 12. The 'Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha (CASM)' will organize a 'Chakka jam' in Chandigarh. , Mohali and Panchkula on April 12. Emergency services were exempted from the scope of the strike.

Bharti Hexacom IPO to debut on April 12: Bharti Hexacom's IPO date is scheduled for Friday, April 12. This week is a truncated week as national benchmark indices remained closed on Thursday, April 11 due to Eid-ul-Fitr. Investors can check their allotment status on the website of Bharti Hexacom IPO Registrar Kfin Technologies Limited as the allotment of Bharti Hexacom IPO has been finalized.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO opens April 12: The price range for Greenhitech Ventures' IPO has been set at 50 each with a nominal value of 10 each. The Greenhitech Ventures IPO will open for subscription on Friday April 12 and close on Tuesday April 16. The IPO batch size of Greenhitech Ventures is 3,000 shares. The issue price is five times higher than the nominal value.

Published: April 12, 2024, 07:10 IST

