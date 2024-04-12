Politics
PM Narendra Modi Interview: 'Opposition thinks NDA government will come back' | Latest news India
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times' sister publication Hindustan, sharply mocked the opposition, alleging that its leaders were not campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections because they believed that the NDA government would return to power.
Prime Minister Modi said the opposition was certain of defeat in the general elections.
“It is not the elections, but the opposition camp which is annoying due to its certain defeat. Even the opposition believes that the NDA government will come back to power, that is why even several opposition leaders are avoiding “Many people started blaming EVMs (electronic voting machines) even before polling started,” he said.
Also read: INTERVIEW: Corruption hits everyone, action by agencies will not stop, says PM Modi
As the opposition accused the Center of misusing agencies to target political opponents, Prime Minister Modi promised that action against those who steal people's money would not end.
“Whatever the level of corruption, it will have an impact on the people of the country. Actions against these people, who steal money intended for the well-being of the people of this country, will not stop,” he said. -he declares.
Prime Minister Modi rejected the opposition's accusation of misuse of agencies. He said that of all the cases examined by the Law Enforcement Directorate, only 3 percent were linked to political figures.
PM Modi said those who profit from corruption are crying foul.
Of the corruption cases investigated by the Law Enforcement Directorate, only 3 percent involve people linked to politics. The remaining 97 percent of cases are linked to officials and criminals. Those who see the benefits of a corrupt system are the ones who cry foul and present a bad image, he said.
“The stories you have heard, that we are only looking for political corruption, are being spread by people who are under the thumb of investigative agencies,” he added.
PM Modi said the Enforcement Directorate has taken action against corrupt officials and seized assets worth thousands of crores.
Also read: As opposition alleges political vendetta, Modi defends anti-corruption action
Before 2014, ED attached assets worth only 5,000 crores, while in the last 10 years this amount has increased to over $1,000,000,000,000,000. Before 2014, ED had only entered 34 lakh in cash, while under our government he seized more than 2,200 crore in cash. Imagine, if this money had been invested in social protection programs for the poor, how many people would have benefited, how many opportunities could have been created for young people. Many new infrastructure projects could have been launched, he said.
PM Modi also attacked the Congress party, saying it had strengthened “their family” when it had full majority governments at the Centre. He said the BJP government had strengthened the country.
“People got an opportunity to compare the model of the BJP and the Congress for the first time. The Congress ruled the country with full majority for 5-6 decades. In comparison, the BJP served with absolute majority for only a decade. When “They had majority governments, all they did was strengthen their families. Today, when we have a majority government, our priority is to strengthen rural villages, the poor, our farmers and the middle class society,” he said.
Voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
