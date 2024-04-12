America is bored of Trump. He will not win the elections





Donald Trump won the 2016 election because he was seen as a courageous and unconventional outsider, taking on not just a face of the establishment, but arguably its most reviled representative.

Four years later, as an incumbent president, Trump lost despite his rather impressive record in office. Some might blame his defeat on the pandemic, but that's an oversimplification. Joe Biden is president not only because the economy and American life itself have been shaken by Covid-19, but also because the trials of the plague year have accentuated countless personal flaws of his opponents .

Trump is once again challenging an unpopular status quo. Biden's putrid performance in office along with his advancing age and declining abilities have made him a rare incumbent outsider.

For months now, Trump has not only led Biden in national surveys (keep in mind that he decisively lost the popular vote in his two previous White House bids), but also in key states which will determine who will be sworn in for a second term. in January 2025.

In 2020, Biden not only rebuilt the so-called Blue Wall in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, but also made inroads in traditionally red states like Arizona and Georgia. A recent poll indicates that Trump is well-positioned to take all that back and win in Nevada, where no Republican has prevailed since George W. Bush.

The overwhelming majority of Americans believe Biden is too old to serve as commander in chief. They trust Trump more on the issues most important to them. And they even seem willing to forgive him for some of his gravest sins. A recent Wall Street Journal survey of the aforementioned swing states found that Biden could boast only a one-point lead on the issue of protecting democracy, despite Trump's collapse after the 2010 election. 2020, for which he is now facing criminal charges in two jurisdictions.

Yet despite all the signs suggesting that a Trump shakeup is increasingly inevitable, the truth is that this is not the case. The short explanation for this reality check is simple: Trump 2024 may be better compared to Trump 2020 than to Trump 2016.

Clearly, the baggage-laden 78-year-old former US president that Americans see on the campaign trail now looks more like the 74-year-old they remember from four years ago than the 70 year old man. they first met four years ago.

This time, he raises even more red flags. Trump trashed most of the talent that made up his first administration, including the loyal former vice president he had whipped up a mob against; he launches trial balloons on the suspension of the Constitution; and he is the subject of four criminal trials as well as various civil proceedings, some linked to allegations of sexual abuse for which he has already been found responsible.

These facts may not have destroyed his candidacy yet, but it's hard to imagine that it won't damage it.

Because while it's true that Trump blocked the Republican nomination some time ago, the general election hasn't really started in earnest. Americans are even more attentive to the issues (inflation, wars in the Middle East and Europe, etc.) than to the horse race between the red team and the blue team.

Naturally, this favors Trump, who has presided over a far healthier economy and a more stable world order than his nemesis.

Inflationary bidenomics, neglect of the southern border, the misguided and submissive foreign policy championed by the president, and the failed Obama-era retreads he re-employed have taken their toll. Biden is currently feeling the political consequences of his failures, and rightly so.

But elections are about more than issues, and as November approaches, that will become increasingly clear. Trump will attract Americans' attention more often. Moreover, it seems that he has no intention of tempering his rhetoric in order to make himself more acceptable.

In recent weeks, he has championed the cause of J6's praying grandmother and other hostages he himself sent to the Capitol in 2021, lied about speaking to the family of a woman murdered by a beneficiary of DACA and peddled Bibles just before Easter. a particularly awkward money grab.

As Americans witness more and more of this nonsense, the race will certainly tighten. Trump may have a substantive advantage, but he certainly doesn't have the discipline to take full advantage of that advantage, and it's quite possible he's lacking enough in this area to ruin it completely. .

Worst of all for the presumptive Republican nominee, he is not a new figure on whom voters can project their hopes while chasing their folly. His antics are no longer a weirdly refreshing taste of something new, they have become part of America's outdated political culture.

This time around, Trump's action is both more tired and more threatening than it has ever been before, and that, more than anything else, should deter those hoping the 45th president will take over his former role as the 47th to prematurely pop champagne.

