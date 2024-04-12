Boris Johnson teases huge political comeback by answering a question | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a sensational return to frontline politics. The former prime minister insisted a return to Parliament was not likely any time soon. But he suggested he would re-enter public life if he felt he had “something to contribute”. The 59-year-old was speaking to students at Georgetown University in Washington. When asked if he would run again as an MP, he replied: I think it's unlikely in the short term. I think the only circumstances in which someone should run for office is if they have something to contribute.

Mr Johnson, who led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in the last general election, is at the center of ongoing speculation about his return. He was forced to leave Downing Street in 2022 following a series of scandals. He then resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip last year after a “witch hunt” investigation into the Partygate dispute. But the Tory big beast vowed “I'll be back” in a direct message to loyal Daily Express readers. He said: “We must fully respect Brexit and the 2019 manifesto. “We must crush Labor at the next election. Nothing short of absolute victory and total Brexit will do and, as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said: “I will be back”. Rishi Sunak refused to rule out a return to the ex-prime minister's office in an interview earlier this year. His comments prompted other senior Tories to urge Mr Johnson to jump into the party's election campaign to help turn around its fortunes at the next general election.

