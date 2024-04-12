Politics
'Only 3% of cases brought to ED probe involve politicians': PM Modi responds to agency criticism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that eliminating corruption has been a key priority of his government over the past 10 years. (File photo: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement comes amid allegations by opposition party leaders that the BJP is “misusing” central investigation agencies to “target opponents” during the election season.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said during his election rallies that the corrupt will have to go to jail, highlighted a less discussed fact about corruption cases. He said that of the cases investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), only three per cent involved people associated with politics. The remaining 97 percent of cases are linked to officials and criminals.
His statement comes amid allegations by opposition party leaders that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing central investigating agencies to target its opponents during the election season.
Attacks from BJP rivals intensified after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP K Kavitha, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and freezing of Congress bank accounts by the income tax department in connection with reassessment of party income.
PM Modi, while speaking to Hindustanwarned that his government's action against corruption would continue and in fact intensify during his third term as prime minister.
Eliminating corruption has been a key priority of our government for 10 years. We took steps to combat corruption at several levels immediately after the formation of the new government in 2014, he said.
Steps taken by Modi government against corruption
End interviews for groups C and D in central recruitment.
Start of the national single window system for customs clearance in the country.
Try to make government services as anonymous as possible.
Create the DBT (direct benefit transfer) system to prevent poor people's money from going into the pockets of middlemen.
As a result, the names of over 10 million fake beneficiaries who were not even born were removed. By doing so, the government saved Rs 2.75 trillion from falling into the wrong hands.
The Prime Minister further said excluding tax: I pledge to take strict action against the corrupt. Steps are being taken even in states where the BJP is in power.
The stories you have heard that we are only looking for political corruption are being spread by people who are under the sword of the investigative agencies.
Let me tell you another fact that we don't talk about much. Of the corruption cases examined by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), only 3% involve people linked to politics. The remaining 97% of cases are linked to officials and criminals. Action is also being taken against them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.
He reportedly said that those who see benefits in a corrupt system are the ones who cry foul and present a bad image to the people.
The ED has also arrested many corrupt officials. Assets worth thousands of millions of corrupt bureaucrats, criminals linked to illicit financing and drug traffickers have been seized. Before 2014, the ED had seized assets worth only Rs 5,000 crore, while in the last 10 years, this amount has increased to over Rs 1,000 billion, the Prime Minister explained Minister Modi amid opposition attacks.
Elaborating on the work of central investigating agencies with the BJP regime, PM Modi said: Before 2014, the ED had seized only Rs 34 lakh in cash, whereas under our government, it seized more of Rs 2,200 crore in cash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to imagine how many Indians would have benefited and what opportunities would have been created for the youth, only if this money had been invested in welfare programs for the poor. Many new infrastructure projects could have been launched, he added.
Whatever the level of corruption, it has an impact on the population of the country. I assure your readers that actions against these people, who are stealing money meant for the welfare of the people of this country, will not end, PM Modi added. excluding tax.
