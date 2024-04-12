PM Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir Udhampur





Prime Minister Modi addresses an election rally in Udhampur. Udhampur: Openly challenging the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Friday that the people of India would not spare him if they even thought about bringing back Article 370. “To maintain their hold over the people, these parties have created a demon, saying that if Article 370 is removed, Jammu and Kashmir will burn and separate from the country,” PM Modi said during an election rally in Udhampur. “For the sake of power, they built an Article 370 wall in Jammu and Kashmir. With your blessings, Modi demolished this wall and buried the debris of Article 370 deep in the ground,” he said. -he adds. Challenging the opposition who are talking about restoring Article 370, PM Modi said if they did, people “wouldn't even look at them”. Earlier this week, Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh, had also warned the Congress, saying, “Never dare to amend Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir. “Though the Congress cannot return to power, if that happens by any chance, I would like to warn the Congress not to dare to amend Article 370. Kashmir is part of India. Your policy of appeasement (of Congress) is now complete,” Shah said. . (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

