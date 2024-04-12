



Photo: IANS Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was determined to fight corruption, even as the opposition cried foul over the actions taken by central agencies. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan, Prime Minister Modi said that “any level of corruption has an impact on the people of India and action against those who steal money meant for the welfare of the people will not end.” The prime minister's statement comes amid the chorus of opposition against the action of central agencies in several corruption cases. Opposition bloc INDIA recently took out a rally in the national capital to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged alcohol excise duty scam. The opposition also raised the flag in the case of the arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. In West Bengal, the agencies were directly attacked by the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Prime Minister Modi said in the interview: “Those who see the benefits of a corrupt system are the ones who cry foul and present a bad image to the people. In the interview, he highlighted his government's record on development and social protection. He also spoke about the achievements such as the abrogation of Article 370 of J&K and the inauguration of the Ram Temple. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would win a historic third term in the Lok Sabha elections. “What you have witnessed over the last 10 years is just a caravan. There is still a lot of work to be done,” the Prime Minister said. Hailing the government's achievements on the economic and foreign policy fronts, the Prime Minister said. The people of this country take note of the fact that India is the fifth largest and fastest growing economy in the world. The third largest startup ecosystem in the world is in India. » He said the whole world was discussing the country's space missions, the Make in India campaign and the unprecedented speed of infrastructure development. In the interview, the Prime Minister drew a contrast between the BJP model and that of the Congress, and said that “the former strengthened the country, the latter was family oriented”. He said that this was the first time that the people had an opportunity to compare the model of the BJP and that of the Congress. “The Congress ruled the country with an absolute majority for 5-6 decades. In comparison, the BJP served with an absolute majority for only a decade. When they had full majority governments, all they were doing was to strengthen their families. Today, when we have As a majority government, our priority is to strengthen the country – the villages, the poor, our farmers and the middle class society. The Prime Minister said the world was witnessing the difference between the two models. -IANS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweekendleader.com/Headlines/79502/amid-oppn-outcry-over-central-agencies-pm-modi-says-action-against-corruption-will-not-stop.html

