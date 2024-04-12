Politics
Boris Johnson: “Reasons to be optimistic” for the Trump presidency
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was “reason to be optimistic” about a possible second Donald Trump presidency, despite fears his return to the White House could threaten US aid to Ukraine.
In an exclusive interview with CTV Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, Johnson said Trump wouldn't want to start another term as president by “letting Putin win.”
“I don't think any American president, much less a president who wants to make America great again, is going to want to lose first, allowing the West to be humiliated by Vladimir Putin,” Johnson said.
Johnson's defense of Trump, who is the last major candidate in the Republican presidential race, comes as a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine remains stalled in the US Congress.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is refusing to vote on the bill because many hardline Republicans, including Trump, oppose additional aid unless it is structured as a loan. There is also a push to tie funding to a number of border security provisions, in an effort to sway some Republican members who oppose sending more money to Ukraine.
While Johnson told Kapelos he was “worried” about dwindling support, he also said he believed Congress would pass his aid package.
“It's a matter for the United States Congress. It's a matter for them, but my sense is that there is now a lot of support within the Republican Party for treating this as an additional 60 billion dollars, which is very important for Ukraine, in the form of a loan,” Johnson said.
Since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, Johnson has been a staunch ally of Ukraine and advocated for continued Western aid to the country.
But in recent months, Johnson has also expressed support for Trump. In a January opinion piece in the Daily Mail, Johnson wrote that a “Trump presidency could be exactly what the world needs.”
When Kapelos asks how he can reconcile his support for Ukraine and Trump's position on Ukraine, Johnson points to the former president's record and says “go back to what he did” in Iran and Syria .
“You look at Iran. The activities, the often malicious activities or the destabilizing activities of Iran in the Middle East. Nobody did much until suddenly Donald Trump, in January 2020, however As I remember, take out Qasem Soleimani, the head of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). Look what he did with Syria,” Johnson said.
“Again, you had a situation where Barack Obama, Joe Biden, the red lines were crossed. Assad is using chemical weapons against his own people. Who is the guy bombing Assad's air bases and punishing him really for that?”
When Kapelos again pressed Johnson's scrutiny of Trump, Johnson said he understood that concern.
“Of course we all have to be concerned about the situation. Of course we have to work and work and work to persuade our friends that this is the right thing to do. But I think if you look at the facts “If you look the history of what he's done in the past, there's reason to be optimistic,” Johnson said.
The United States has provided Ukraine with $44.2 billion in military aid since Russia's unprovoked invasion began on February 24, 2022.
Johnson said he believed Ukraine could win the war, but not without additional help from the United States.
“The story of the war over the last two years is that every time we think we've given them enough, it turns out to be incorrect. We have to keep giving more,” Johnson said.
Johnson was in Ottawa on April 10 to speak at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference.
You can watch the full and exclusive interview with Boris Johnson during CTV Question Period this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on CTV and CTV News Channel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/reasons-for-optimism-with-potential-second-trump-presidency-boris-johnson-1.6843380
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to address rally in Udhampur – Statetimes
- Boris Johnson: “Reasons to be optimistic” for the Trump presidency
- US Navy mocks image of captain shooting with scope upside down
- Broz plays Overtime Hero again to take down Denver's Ticket to Title Game
- Even Unranked Teams Can Succeed in the NCAA Tournament
- Hybrid intelligence can harmonize biodiversity and agriculture
- This exhibition delves into one hundred years of Umbro's footballing heritage
- Bollywood actor Tabus Vogue's photoshoot shocks Indian fans
- Apple lifts some restrictions on iPhone repairs
- OJ It was an earthquake. We still live with its aftershocks.
- PM Modi chairs meet to review preparedness for heatwave conditions
- World Bank doubles Turkey's exposure to $35 billion: minister