Boris Johnson: “Reasons to be optimistic” for the Trump presidency

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was “reason to be optimistic” about a possible second Donald Trump presidency, despite fears his return to the White House could threaten US aid to Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with CTV Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, Johnson said Trump wouldn't want to start another term as president by “letting Putin win.”

“I don't think any American president, much less a president who wants to make America great again, is going to want to lose first, allowing the West to be humiliated by Vladimir Putin,” Johnson said.

Johnson's defense of Trump, who is the last major candidate in the Republican presidential race, comes as a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine remains stalled in the US Congress.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is refusing to vote on the bill because many hardline Republicans, including Trump, oppose additional aid unless it is structured as a loan. There is also a push to tie funding to a number of border security provisions, in an effort to sway some Republican members who oppose sending more money to Ukraine.

While Johnson told Kapelos he was “worried” about dwindling support, he also said he believed Congress would pass his aid package.

“It's a matter for the United States Congress. It's a matter for them, but my sense is that there is now a lot of support within the Republican Party for treating this as an additional 60 billion dollars, which is very important for Ukraine, in the form of a loan,” Johnson said.

Since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, Johnson has been a staunch ally of Ukraine and advocated for continued Western aid to the country.

But in recent months, Johnson has also expressed support for Trump. In a January opinion piece in the Daily Mail, Johnson wrote that a “Trump presidency could be exactly what the world needs.”

When Kapelos asks how he can reconcile his support for Ukraine and Trump's position on Ukraine, Johnson points to the former president's record and says “go back to what he did” in Iran and Syria .

“You look at Iran. The activities, the often malicious activities or the destabilizing activities of Iran in the Middle East. Nobody did much until suddenly Donald Trump, in January 2020, however As I remember, take out Qasem Soleimani, the head of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). Look what he did with Syria,” Johnson said.

“Again, you had a situation where Barack Obama, Joe Biden, the red lines were crossed. Assad is using chemical weapons against his own people. Who is the guy bombing Assad's air bases and punishing him really for that?”

When Kapelos again pressed Johnson's scrutiny of Trump, Johnson said he understood that concern.

“Of course we all have to be concerned about the situation. Of course we have to work and work and work to persuade our friends that this is the right thing to do. But I think if you look at the facts “If you look the history of what he's done in the past, there's reason to be optimistic,” Johnson said.

The United States has provided Ukraine with $44.2 billion in military aid since Russia's unprovoked invasion began on February 24, 2022.

Johnson said he believed Ukraine could win the war, but not without additional help from the United States.

“The story of the war over the last two years is that every time we think we've given them enough, it turns out to be incorrect. We have to keep giving more,” Johnson said.

Johnson was in Ottawa on April 10 to speak at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference.

