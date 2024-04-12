PM Modi to address rally in Udhampur – Statetimes





Udhampur (JK): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hit the campaign trail in Udhampur on Friday as a star campaigner for Union minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh and will address a mega rally here. Singh is seeking re-election for the third consecutive time from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. Voting will take place in the first phase on April 19. This is Modi's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir in over a month and a half. He addressed large gatherings during the inauguration of several development projects on February 20 and March 7 in capitals Jammu and Srinagar. “Prime Minister Modi will arrive in some time. We have a large gathering coming to listen to him. People are waiting with enthusiasm,” Singh told reporters. BJP leaders claimed that more than two million people would participate in the rally. A multi-tiered security network has been put in place and security agencies have issued advisories and standard operating procedures (SoPs) for those participating in the rally and deployed personnel. Officials said security personnel have been deployed along the Jammu-Udhampur highway and at vital junctions, and additional checkpoints have been set up. Searches have been intensified at important places on the highway, they added. Udhampur District Magistrate Saloni Rai on Thursday issued an order banning unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Udhampur to address a public meeting tomorrow and various necessary arrangements are being made by the administration as per the SoP for the safe and secure conduct of the rally,” Rai said in the order. “Given the emerging security threats due to recent trends of use of drones as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by anti-national elements, it is imperative to strengthen security measures to maintain law and order,” a- she added. Senior Superintendent of Police and Security Shamsheer Hussain also issued an advisory asking people to arrive on time for a smooth entry before the start of the programme. The revocation of Article 370 took center stage in the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, and more so in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. The seat will see a triangular fight with the Congress fielding Choudhary Lal Singh and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) nominating three-time MP GM Saroori. Jitendra Singh retained the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in 2019, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the grandson of former Maharaja Hari Singh, by a margin of 3,53,272 votes. Lal Singh got only 19,049 votes. In 2014, he defeated former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad by a margin of 60,976 votes. (PTI)

