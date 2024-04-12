Council of Europe calls on Turkey to change its criminal and anti-terrorism laws and release political prisoners

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE), which monitors the execution of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), has called on Turkey to fundamentally reform its criminal and anti-terrorism laws and to urgently release political prisoners. its annual follow-up reportpublished Thursday.

Despite a slight reduction in the backlog of cases awaiting execution, the commission highlighted that Turkey continues to struggle with issues of freedom of expression and assembly, independence of the judiciary and the pervasive problem detention without clear justification.

The report indicates that a significant number of cases remain unresolved for more than five years.

The backlog of pending cases concerning Turkey increased from 480 in 2022 to 446 in 2023. Nevertheless, concerns remain regarding cases of freedom of assembly, detention without sufficient reason and domestic violence, among others.

In 2023, the ECtHR referred 78 cases against Turkey to the Committee of Ministers to monitor their implementation. This number represents a slight increase from 77 cases in 2022 and a decrease from 106 cases in 2021. At the end of 2023, 446 cases were awaiting execution in Turkey, a slight decrease from 480 cases in 2022 and to the 510 cases of 2021.

These ongoing cases included 35 landmark cases involving extensive proceedings and highlighting issues such as freedom of expression and assembly, independence of the judiciary and domestic violence.

The commission referred to the continued detention of Osman Kavala in Turkey, despite international calls for his release. The Kavala v. Trkiye remains a central point of contention as businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala has been detained since October 2017.

Kavala, 66, faces charges ranging from espionage and financing anti-government protests in 2013 to participating in a failed coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in 2016.

He was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison in 2022 for allegedly trying to overthrow Erdoan's government by organizing the Gezi Park protests, which erupted in the summer of 2013 in opposition to the government's plans to destroy a park in the center of Istanbul.

The ECtHR's judgment in his case in December 2019 found his detention arbitrary, politically motivated and motivated by an ulterior motive, that of silencing him as a human rights defender.

The non-implementation of the 2019 judgment prompted the commission to launch infringement proceedings against Turkey in February 2022.

The ruling on infringement proceedings of July 11, 2022 ruled that the finding of violation of Article 18 [limitation on use of restrictions on rights] combined with article 5 [right to liberty and security] in the Kavala judgment [in 2019] had tainted any action resulting from the accusations related to the Gezi Park events and the attempted coup.

In October, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) also adopted a resolution urging Turkey to comply with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and calling for the immediate release of Kavala.

In a March statement, the commission said Turkey was seriously violating the principles of the convention and the rule of law due to the continued detention of Kavala.

The Turkish judicial system is widely criticized for its lack of independence. Critics accuse President Erdoan of exercising control over the justice system and establishing one-man rule in the country, particularly after an attempted coup in 2016, following which he launched a massive crackdown on non-loyalist citizens and the country's subsequent transition to a presidential system of governance, which grants it broad powers.

Many argue that there is no longer a separation of powers in the country and that members of the judiciary are under the control of the government and cannot make judgments based on the law.

In a development that confirmed the criticism, Turkey wasclassRanked 117th among 142 countries in the Rule of Law Index released by the World Justice Project (WJP) in October, dropping one rank from last year.

In addition to the Kavala case, the commission also looked into the continued detention of Kurdish political leaders Selahattin Demirta and Figen Yksekda and examined their cases in detail throughout 2023. Despite previous judgments of the Court EDH noting violations of their rights through the lifting of parliamentary immunity and unjustified detention, the two individuals remain in prison.

The commission expressed deep concern over the excessive delay in the Turkish Constitutional Court's handling of Demirtas' appeal and called for expedited review procedures that respect the Court's findings.

The committee called for the immediate release of Demirta and Yksekda and suggested that Turkey consider alternatives to detention pending a judicial review. He stressed the need for legislative reforms and advocated measures to protect political expression and guarantee parliamentary immunity. The committee called on Turkey to work with the Council of Europe, in particular the Venice Commission, to resolve the identified problems.

The committee also examined how Turkey manages the right to freedom of expression, particularly with regard to criminal prosecutions of journalists. He called on Turkey to make it clear in its legislation that the exercise of freedom of expression does not constitute a crime, and in particular to address issues of incitement to violence.

The report also addresses structural problems within the Turkish justice system, with reference to the landmark Yksel Yalnkaya judgment, under the heading of judgments with indications of relevance for execution (under Article 46) which are become final in 2023.

In the case known as the Yalnkaya judgment, the ECtHR declared Turkish courts' use of a mobile messaging app as evidence of terrorism illegal, calling on authorities to find a solution to the problem , which she described as systemic.

Known as ByLock, the mobile app has been at the center of the trials of thousands of people whose cases are pending in domestic courts or before the ECtHR.

Legal experts say the Yalnkaya ruling will go down in history as one of the most important rulings in the history of the European Court of Human Rights.

These include tens of thousands of people who have faced unfair trials on terrorism charges because of their alleged links to the Glen movement, a faith group inspired by US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen.

The group is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara and is accused of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup in the country. The movement denies any involvement in the coup or in terrorist activities.

The Minister of Justice announced in August that 15,050 people remained in prison for belonging to the Glen movement.

According to a Human Rights Watch report, in 2023, Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MT) continued the practice of kidnapping individuals associated with the Glen movement in collaboration with countries with weak rule of law frameworks.

The report documents two cases in July and September where Tajik authorities circumvented the legal extradition process by kidnapping Emsal Ko and Koray Vural before they were flown to Turkey, where they were placed in pre-trial detention.