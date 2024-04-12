Boris Johnson hits back at woke accusations by invoking Thatcher and Reagan's Ukraine advocacy





Boris Johnson has hit back at accusations he is woke, despite previously saying there was nothing wrong with the label. Speaking in Washington DC, the former Prime Minister said: I am told I am not [woke]. He continued: Some of my best friends are probably awake. I wouldn't want to identify [them] for fear of causing embarrassment. Johnson was in Washington to urge Republicans to release tens of billions of dollars of U.S. taxpayer money to help Ukraine's war efforts. Boris Johnson GETTY In 2021, while serving as Prime Minister, Johnson said it was okay to be woke when asked if President Biden should be described as such. Responding to a question from GB News yesterday, Johnson said: We should not discriminate against the woke. If people want to be woke, that's up to them. Johnson told Republicans who argue that funds for Ukraine should be used to address U.S. priorities, such as handling the border crisis, that they were not true conservatives. He said: The idea that we can somehow prevent the brutal invasion of another country, we can prevent the extinction of freedom in a sovereign European country and think that This is conservatism, to think that it has something to do with the party of Ronald Reagan. or Margaret Thatcher, it's absolutely crazy. Boris Johnson speaking at an event in Washington GB News The former prime minister also dismissed the idea that Vladimir Putin was celebrating the adoption of woke policies by Western countries, saying: Putin is going to use all kinds of things, he's going to drag out all kinds of things to try to confuse tracks. But I just remind you that in Ukraine, evangelical Christians are, in this case, persecuted by the Russians, Johnson said. He pointed out that if Putin had won in February 2022, it would have been a new dark age. [sic] for this country and the extinction of democracy [and] freedom of expression. Johnson said that while it was painful for America to be called upon to bear these burdens, no other world power could do it and asserted that the vast majority of Republicans I spoke to agreed with that. . The former prime minister's intervention comes as Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of Congress, said he would not consider providing more aid to Ukraine until Biden finally takes over. word.[es] the invasion of our southern border. Republicans are currently blocking additional funding for Ukraine, fearing the money will be spent on Americans. In December last year, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz tweeted: “America has sent enough money to Ukraine. We should tell Zelensky to seek peace. Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, was also in Washington DC this week trying to persuade members of Congress to pass the aid package. However, President Johnson reportedly walked out of a meeting with the foreign minister. Lord Cameron also met former President Trump in Florida on Monday, where the subject of Ukraine was discussed.

