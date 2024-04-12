Ma-Xi meeting to ease tensions (academic)





Taipei, April 12 (CNA) The meeting between former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou () and Chinese leader Xi Jinping () in Beijing on Wednesday offered a way to defuse tensions across the Taiwan Strait, an official said Friday. university. In particular, it helped dampen radical calls in China to reunify Taiwan by force, argued Chang Wu-ueh (), associate professor at the Graduate Institute of Chinese Studies at Tamkang University, during a forum in Taipei on the meeting and relations between the United States and Japan. -Philippine Leaders Summit. Chang said the meeting gave Xi the opportunity to present his policy of peaceful exchanges and unification both internationally and within China, providing him with a “face-saving exit” without which he would have to continue to adopt a “tough” stance towards Taiwan. This could lead to meetings between Ma and Xi becoming the norm, as Xi needs a mechanism to tout his goal of peaceful reunification and to alienate the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Chang argued. Ma, who last year made an 11-day trip to China during which he met with many Chinese officials, was an ideal candidate for such a mechanism to work, Chang said, and with 2025, the 10th anniversary of their first meeting, the two men were we will probably see each other again next year. Their first meeting in Singapore in 2015 took place while Ma was still president of the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name. Chang was also not worried about China's possible attempts to act disruptively ahead of Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te taking office on May 20. Although communication between Taiwan and China stopped after the DPP returned to power in 2016, communication channels between China and the United States and between Taiwan and the United States are still open, Chang said. With these “safety valves” in place, any risks from Beijing's attempts to increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait before May 20 will be “manageable and unsurprising,” he predicted. The conference also discussed the summit between US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on April 11. Su Tzu-yun (), a researcher at the Taipei-based National Defense and Security Research Institute, said this consolidates the U.S.-Japan-Filipino joint security mechanism, which is part of a network of broader defense against China. He cited discussions between Biden and Kishida on what is being called the biggest improvement to the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security since 1960, which will see the two countries engage in more coordinated command between American forces stationed in Japan and the Japan Self-Defense Forces. This security network can work in tandem with existing security mechanisms between the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and the United States, Japan and South Korea to form a comprehensive regional security network against China, Su said. (By Sean Lin and Henry Wu) Final article/ls Related news April 11 My mentioning Taiwan's official name with Xi is deliberate (academics) Mixed responses in Taiwan to Ma-Xi meeting in Beijing April 10:Former President Ma meets Xi Jinping in Beijing April 1:Ex-President Ma affirms cross-Strait peace in meeting with TAO chief

