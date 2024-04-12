Donald Trump jokes about how his longtime aide could end his career in a flash





Presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump joked about how his longtime adviser Dan Scavino could end his political career in the blink of an eye.

Trump described Scavino as the most powerful man in politics during a speech Wednesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

That's because Scavino has access to, and therefore the ability to post on, the former president's social media accounts, the four-times-indicted Trump said.

Scavino could say: I don't like you, voters, I don't like you at all. I'm sick of you. I can't stand you, Trump told his supporters. And that's the end of my political career.

He's the only one who can do that, he added.

Trump then imagined what Scavino, former deputy chief of staff for communications in his administration, might write:

Dan could say something horrible, he could say something very sexually oriented and that would, you know, end it all. ALL RIGHT? That would put an end to it. But he didn't and he won't.

Watch the video here:

Trump bizarrely suggests that his social media director, Dan Scavino, who has access to the Trumps Truth Social account, could end Trump's political career by posting about how much he dislikes his voters or by posting something horrible and very sexually oriented. pic.twitter.com/YjUdYqNV6q

PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) April 11, 2024

However, don't expect Scavino to hijack Trump's Truth Social account anytime soon.

He has been faithfully at Trump's side for years after first working as a then-businessman's golf caddy when he was a teenager. He even postponed starting his own company to campaign for the then-reality TV personality in 2016.

And when CNN asked him during this election if there was anything Trump could say or do that could cause him to leave, he answered with just one word: no.

