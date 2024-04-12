Boris Johnson introduced David Cameron

On two of the key global issues of our time, Johnson at least tells it like it is (Photo: Erin Schaff / Pool / AFP)

David Cameron found out the hard way this week that his vaunted presentation skills aren't enough to get what he wants.

Just days after the Westminster political bubble cooed over another of his video clips, this time explaining why NATO must support Ukraine, he came into contact with the harsh reality of some Republicans' skepticism Americans on this specific subject.

The foreign minister's speech without notes, delivered as he walked from the NATO meeting to his ministerial car, was undeniably an impressive feat of memory.

Yet even though it earned him 12,000 likes and two million views on political flaws as much as its public relations strengths.

The man who said in opposition that too many tweets risked stupidity seemed to forget his own advice, including ending his video with an authoritarian mantra that NATO should call President Johnson (Republican Mike Johnson, great support from Donald Trump) to obtain the The US Congress will pass a bill to release billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

I'm going to see him next week and tell him we need this money, Cameron thundered at the end of the her west wing-walk and talk style.

Except he didn't see Johnson at all. In an embarrassing affront to a British foreign minister who had gone to Washington to lobby, the president withdrew. Diary issues were cited, but it appears Johnson was unimpressed with Cameron's attempt to publicly bounce him.

In fact, it was as if Cameron had repeated the mistakes he had made so spectacularly during Brexit. His audacity (remember he told European leaders he would win the referendum) and his lecturing “I know what's best for you” tone was as bad in the United States in 2024 as in Great Britain in 2016.

Above all, it seems that he has forgotten his bad reputation among his key audience. Just as Cameron was a terrible seller for the Remain campaign among Brexit voting areas who were unhappy with his austerity policies, he was a terrible seller among Trumpian Republicans who have not forgotten his closeness to Barack Obama and his pro-China policy.

No one remembers that period more than Brexit supporter Donald Trump, whom Cameron met this week for dinner at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Cameron said the discussion was private, but Trump's team said they discussed ending the killings in Ukraine, suggesting the ex-president still preferred a peace deal over continued aid military.

As it turns out, there is still a glimmer of hope that the United States will unblock its aid package in Congress, perhaps if a compromise can be found on Trump's plan to give Ukraine a loan interest-free and renounceable rather than a cash donation.

Yet any push from Cameron could have far less impact than that of another Johnson: Boris Johnson. It was the former prime minister who laid the groundwork for his visit to Trump last summer and who skillfully exploited his friendship with the ex-president to convince him of kyiv's fate.

Russia's latest airstrike, completely destroying kyiv's largest power plant, was a reminder that President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately needs new help to fend off Vladimir Putin this year. It's also telling that some NATO members are talking about Trump-proofing Ukraine ahead of his possible victory over Joe Biden later this year.

And at a center-right rally in Canada this week, our former prime minister summoned more passion, more wit and guile on Ukraine than Cameron could. Instead of deploying the foreign minister's soft globalism, he implored his conservative friends in the United States to send a signal to China and other autocratic regimes.

In addition to asserting that arming Ukraine was an incredibly effective way to support freedom (only five percent of the US defense budget to seriously degrade the Russian military), Johnson hammered home a Trump-style argument that these spending would boost U.S. manufacturing jobs in the defense sector.

Read next

It's also worth saying that, as improbable as it may seem, Trump has a no-nonsense side that is open to persuasion. When Iran shot down a US drone in 2019, it refused to launch retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets after being told there would be too many civilian casualties.

There is a method to his madness that Johnson once told his colleagues privately, and he is one of the few who can call upon it. As foreign minister, he told U.S. officials that the president was making America great again, and the president nicknamed him “Britain Trump.” For all of Trump's closeness to Nigel Farage, he knows that Johnson has a better (albeit external) chance of becoming British Prime Minister again.

In an argument with former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott at the event in Canada, Johnson also pushed the priority of jobs over tackling climate change. Don't you mind if we all go fry, he said, while mocking Abbott's scientific competence.

It was bold stuff, contrasting with Sunak's desperate attempt to use net zero skepticism to consolidate a core vote at home. That adds firepower to Republicans who are urging Trump to keep Biden's clean-tech subsidies, particularly as they provide many blue-collar jobs in red states.

Of course, Johnson's national record was one of chaos, incompetence and a chronic inability to understand the truth. But on two of the key global issues of our time, he at least explains what's going on, to an audience who needs to hear it, in language they understand.

If Johnson can persuade Trump of the self-interest of fighting climate change as well as the self-interest of fighting Putin (and yes, that's still a big if), he could create a global legacy greater than anything he managed to accomplish in 2017. Great Britain.

Johnson may never regain the trust of the British public. But by winning the former president's trust, he could put Trump to the test over the next four years and help Ukraine, the United Kingdom and even the planet itself.