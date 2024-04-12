



Rubio, Smith to Amb. Burns: Communist China is not a haven of religious freedom April 12, 2024 | Press Releases

Since its founding, but especially under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has perfected the art of religious persecution. Whether against Uyghurs, Falun Gong practitioners, Tibetans, Christians or others, Communist China continues to target individuals who try to live their faith. The State Department has highlighted concerns about these abuses in its annual reports to Congress on international religious freedom. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and U.S. Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ) sent a letter to U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns regarding his erroneous social media post praising a service religious organization organized by the state in Beijing. The church visited by Ambassador Burns is under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. State religious institutions in China distort essential teachings in order to advance the Party's goals. The CCP's goal is to Sinicize religion; that is, to completely repeal the independence of all religious entities in China and incorporate themes that support official Party ideologies, such as Marxism-Leninism and Xi Jinping Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics. Making your presence known, which you have also done on other occasions, only allows propagandists to use your participation in worship to distort the reality of religious persecution. In light of this, we believe that a public statement condemning the CCP's persecution of people trying to live out their faith would send a strong message of solidarity with the oppressed. The full text of the letter is below. Dear Ambassador Burns: We write to you with concern regarding your recent Easter Sunday post on X (formerly Twitter), and we urge you to promote and protect religious freedom in China and work to secure the release of those currently imprisoned for their religious activities. On Easter Sunday, when tens of millions of Chinese Christians were celebrating services deemed illegal by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), you posted [u]Plifting Easter morning mass at the North Catholic Church in Beijing. The church in question, Beijing Savior Church, is operated by the CCP-led Catholic Patriotic Association and does not have full communion with the Catholic Church. Your message only amplified the CCP's narrative that religious freedom in China is important and allowed Shen Shiwei, a propagandist who works for the state-owned CGTN, to respond: The U.S. ambassador United in China experiences religious freedom in China. As you know, the Catholic Patriotic Association, the Buddhist Association of China, the Chinese Taoist Association, the Islamic Association of China and the Three-Self Patriotic Church are state-run religious entities under directly from the CCP and are a key player. mechanism by which the CCP United Front controls and distorts religion for its own benefit. The CCP's goal is to Sinicize religion; that is, to completely repeal the independence of all religious entities in China and incorporate themes that support official Party ideologies, such as Marxism-Leninism and Xi Jinping Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics. To this end, Beijing has gone to great lengths to shape religion for its own benefit, for example by changing Christian biblical teachings in ways that repel Christians around the world. For example, in 2020, a Chinese government entity falsified an account of John 8:3-11, where Jesus saved a woman's life and forgave her sins. In the Beijing version, Jesus stones the woman and promises fidelity to the law, implying that he answers to a temporal authority, a message that perverts essential Christian themes of grace and forgiveness. While we understand the difficult situation you and other U.S. diplomats face when seeking to attend religious services in China, particularly the desire not to endanger illegal worshipers, we encourage you to recognize that the CCP state-run religious entities are Potemkin institutions. without any legitimacy to hide Beijing's continued repression of religious freedom in China and to place all institutions under the control of the CCP and in accordance with its ideological doctrine. While we understand your desire to attend Mass, we encourage you to stay away from state-controlled entities that are viewed by most Christian faithful as purveyors of CCP repression. Making your presence known, which you have also done on other occasions, only allows propagandists to use your participation in worship to distort the reality of religious persecution. In light of this, we believe that a public statement condemning the CCP's persecution of people trying to live out their faith would send a strong message of solidarity with the oppressed. This week's Eid al-Fitr could be an opportunity to raise objections to the CCP's policy of razing the Arabic-style domes and minarets of mosques across China, and its persecution of majority ethnic groups Muslims from Central Asia, such as the Uyghurs. Thank you for your attention to this important issue. Sincerely,

