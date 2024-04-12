Trump's secret trial begins Monday. Here's what to expect.





Donald Trump will become the first former president to go on trial in a criminal case next week and he will do so against the backdrop of a presidential campaign in which he is the presumptive Republican nominee.

Jury selection begins Monday in New York and the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Here's an overview of what you need to know and what's expected.

How long is the expected duration of jury selection?

Jury selection is expected to last one to two weeks. Starting Monday, Trump's prosecutors and lawyers will seek to narrow a pool of potentially hundreds to 12 jurors and six alternates. Each juror will answer 42 questions designed to determine whether they can be impartial toward the polarizing former president. The questions include inquiries about what news sources they follow and whether they have ever attended Trump rallies or protests. Jurors will be anonymous, meaning their identities will not be made public for security reasons.

A criminal trial involving Trump's company before the same judge in 2022 took a week to select 12 jurors and five alternates.

What is Trump accused of?

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, a low-level felony. Trump faces a maximum of four years in prison if convicted.

What does the prosecution claim?

Prosecutors say Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified business records in New York to conceal criminal conduct that hid information harmful to voters during the 2016 presidential election.

At the heart of the case are allegations of various sex scandals that prosecutors say Trump tried to suppress with the help of his lawyer Michael Cohen and the top executives in charge of the National Enquirer. In the final days of the election, Cohen paid one of the women, adult film star Stormy Daniels, $130,000 to keep silent about her claim that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the allegation.

After his election, Trump reimbursed Cohen through a series of checks from his trust that were processed by the Trump Organization and labeled as payments “for legal services rendered,” a claim the prosecutor believes is false.

What is Trump's defense?

Trump has maintained that he did nothing wrong, and although he acknowledged repaying Cohen, he said he did not know the details of what Cohen was doing.

His lawyers will likely target Cohen on the witness stand as a liar who hates the former president and whose testimony should not be believed. They are also likely to be aggressive toward Daniels, and they should focus on comments she made mocking Trump in an effort to paint her as biased and untrustworthy.

Who will testify for the prosecution?

Cohen, who claims Trump asked him to make the payment to Daniels, is expected to be a key witness, as is Daniels. Trump's lawyers sought to bar both men from testifying, but Judge Juan Merchan gave both men the green light to testify. Daniels' former lawyer, Keith Davidson, will likely testify about his negotiations over the payment, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who has said she had an affair with Trump, a claim he denies, is also expected to testify. She received money from the Enquirer to keep quiet about her allegations in what prosecutors say was part of a “catch and kill” scheme designed to contain possible Trump scandals.

David Pecker, a Trump ally who at the time was CEO of Enquirer publisher AMI, is also expected to be called, the source said. Dylan Howard, another former AMI executive involved in discussions with Trump and Cohen, could also testify.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks, who prosecutors say was involved in phone calls between Trump, Cohen and AMI, as well as former Trump aide Madeleine Westerhout, are also expected to take the stand , said the source.

Jurors are also expected to hear from Jeffrey McConney, the former controller of the Trump Organization, and Deborah Tarasoff, the company's former accounts payable supervisor, the source said.

Who will testify in Trump's defense?

Court records show Trump plans to call Bradley A. Smith, former chairman of the Federal Election Committee, who will testify about the FEC and its function, the laws it is charged with enforcing and the definitions and terms related to it. 'affair. The judge ruled that he would not be allowed to opine on whether Trump's actions violated election law, as Trump had hoped.

It is possible that Trump will testify because he is the only person who can directly refute some of Cohen's claims.

Will Trump have to appear in court every day?

Unlike New York's civil fraud and E. Jean Carroll defamation trials, the prosecutor's case is criminal, so Trump must be in court every day to participate in his defense. The trial ends on Wednesday, but Trump will be required to be in court for the other four days of the hearing week. Test days are expected to last from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trump suggested he might hold campaign events at night after appearing in court during the day.

How many jury votes are needed for a conviction or acquittal?

To reach a verdict, all 12 jurors must agree on whether Trump is guilty of a specific charge.

