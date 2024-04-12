Rise Of The Rnin Creators Talk Popular Samurai Media Like Shogun, Coincident Timing, and Cats





With the release of Rise of the Rnins, Team Ninja has added another powerful action title to its vaunted portfolio. The samurai epic, which tells a fictional story about a historic period of Japanese revolution, is one of the studio's most ambitious titles, both in terms of game design and story. We had the opportunity to sit down with producer Yosuke Hayashi and director Fumihiko Yasuda to investigate how Rise of the Rnin was made.

One aspect of the game that sets it apart from Team Ninja's other titles is that the monsters or demonic enemies that permeate his other games are nowhere to be found in Rise of the Rnin. Taking place in a historical context, Rnin is limited to human enemies of different fighting styles.

This game is based on historical Japan of the 19th century, Yasuda explains, partly because we wanted to emphasize the link system and the bonds that the player forms with the historical figures who appear in the game. And for this reason, there is no supernatural element. We also wanted to emphasize the dynamic between two samurai fighting each other by looking at their opponent, assessing the weapons and fighting style they are using, and adjusting accordingly.

The bond system mentioned by Yasuda allows the main character to gain affinities with a number of real-life historical figures, such as Ryoma Sakamoto, a hero from the Bakamatsu era in Japan in the late 1800s. Hayashi also explains why this era suited their latest game thematically well.

The Bakumatsu period marks the end of the samurai era and the beginning of Japan's modernization. For this reason, many ideals and value systems were converging at this time in history. As our title focused on character bonding and decision-making, we felt that this dynamic brought by this historical period suited the concept of the game well.

The name Ryoma Sakamoto is probably familiar to those familiar with Japanese history, but perhaps also to those who played Sega's Like a Dragon: Ishin in 2023. This game also featured Ryoma Sakamoto around the same time , creating an unintentional crossover story between the Team Ninja games and RGG Studios.

Yeah, so the timing was quite an overlap, Hayashi said with a laugh. But you know, we saw it, but at the same time, we weren't really surprised that Japanese developers would release or remaster a game set in the same time period as [Rise of the Rnin]. This is a very popular period in Japanese history.

As Team Ninja's first true open-world game, Rise of the Rnin had a lot to prove to the developer. Hayashi and Yasuda indicated that the ambition was worth any compromise, as they saw creating an open-world game as a challenge that the studio ultimately had to take on as a natural step. Doing all of this while still retaining the core action gameplay of its linear titles was a significant hurdle for Team Ninja to overcome.

Another challenge, Yasuda said, was making sure the cat animations in the game were accurate.

I'm also a fan of cats. I own a cat myself and other members of our team own cats and we spoke with other media who enjoyed this aspect of the game. And of course we paid close attention to the moves you know from the cats in animations. I wouldn't say it was too difficult, but maybe we were a little too obsessed with it, he admitted.

In a previous generation, Team Ninja struggled to make action games aimed at both Japanese and Western audiences. Although it was quite new, the TV show Shogun ended up being an example answer for them.

Yes, we are watching it, Hayashi and Yasuda said, while Hayashi continues. It really is that the series has a lot of very Japanese visuals that reflect how Japanese the production involved was. I think there's some cultural crossover there, just like I feel like there's been some crossover with our titles.

And if you're curious which movies the couple recommends watching for your samurai fix?

Yojimbo, they both nodded, referencing Akira Kurosawa's classic about an Rnin samurai courted by two rival clans. Rise of the Rnin really looks like it, actually.

