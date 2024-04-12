What you need to know about Donald Trump's Lehigh Valley rally





Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump makes his first Lehigh Valley campaign stop of the 2024 cycle Saturday in North Whitehall Township. Here's what you need to know.

When and where?

Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the Schnecksville Fire Station on Old Packhouse Road at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets are free and potential attendees can RSVP at the Trump campaign website, donaldjtrump.com. There is a limit of two tickets per cell phone number.

The Lehigh County Republican Committee is coordinating volunteers who will work as greeters and ushers for the event. Visit lehighgop.com to register.

Will there be traffic disruptions?

Some roads will be closed in preparation for the event. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the following roads will be closed Saturday between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.:

Route 22 east and west Route 309 north and south to the area of ​​Route 873 Old Packhouse Road in Schnecksville

Police said the closures would increase traffic on secondary roads throughout the region. Traffic conditions will be posted throughout the area on message boards during the day, according to the release.

What else should I know?

Few other details about the visit have been made public. Spokespeople for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee could not be reached for comment.

Prominent Lehigh Valley Republicans are expected to attend, including congressional candidates Ryan Mackenzie and Kevin Dellicker.

Election forecasts predict a close race between Trump and President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, a swing state. Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes, tied with Illinois for fifth for the most votes that could determine the presidency. Biden won Pennsylvania by a margin of about 80,000 votes in 2020.

On the campaign trail this election cycle, Trump has pledged to roll back environmental regulations, increase expulsions and border arrests, and pardon those imprisoned for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

The last time Trump visited the Valley was in October 2020, when, in the final days of his re-election campaign, he held a rally in Hanover Township in Northampton County.

Biden visited the Lehigh Valley in January, touting his economic initiatives to small business owners in Emmaus and firefighters in Allentown.

