'Just like the Mughals': Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks 'sheep in Sawan' at Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav | Latest news India
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked India's bloc allies Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav for allegedly eating mutton during the holy month of Sawan last year, saying they did not care about the sentiments of the majority of the country .
Prime Minister Modi, without naming the two leaders, compared them to the Mughals and accused them of trying to “tease the people of the country”.
Prime Minister Modi was referring to a viral video – released in September last year – in which RJD leader Lalu Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were seen cooking mutton together.
“The Congressmen and the INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They like to play with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been convicted by the court and is out on bail — they visit the house of such a criminal and like to cook mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country,” PM Modi said at an election rally in Udhampur, South Korea. Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Modi claimed that the intentions of “these people” were to tease the people of the country, “just like the Mughals”.
“The law does not prevent anyone from eating anything, but the intentions of these people are other. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So everything like the Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by releasing the video in the month of Sawan,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
PM Modi also reacted to the controversy triggered by Tejashwi Yadav's video.
“In the middle of Navratri, eating non-vegetarian food, showing these videos, hurting people's feelings, who are you trying to impress?” » said Prime Minister Modi.
The BJP had called Yadav a seasonal sanatani.
Reacting to the attack, Tejashwi Yadav had claimed that the video was shot on April 8, while Navratri began the next day.
PM Modi also attacked the Congress over Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.
“The Congress declares that Ram Mandir is an election issue for the BJP. I want to say that Ram Mandir has never been an election issue and it will never become one. The struggle for the Ram temple was going on even before the birth of the BJP…When foreign invaders destroyed our temples, the people of India fought to save their places of worship. The leaders of the Congress and its allies lived in large bungalows but when it came to to change the tent of Ram Lalla, they turned their backs,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that Jammu and Kashmir will regain its statehood. He said the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were not far away.
“Modi is thinking far ahead. So what has happened so far is just a trailer. I have to get busy creating a new and wonderful image of the new Jammu and Kashmir. Now is the time is not far where the parliamentary elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir.”Jammu and Kashmir will get statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MP and your ministers,” he said.
