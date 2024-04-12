Pakistan may face another 'Dhaka tragedy': Imran Khan





Current developments in Pakistan could lead to another event like the 'Dhaka tragedy of 1971', Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan recently said while referring to the war of liberation of 1971.

The current situation in the South Asian country could lead to economic collapse, Imran warned on Tuesday (April 9), reminding the powers that be that countries and institutions could not survive without a stable economy, reports Dawn.

Sharing Mr. Khan's message at a press conference at the Pakistan National Press Club after the party's legal team met him in Adiala jail, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan , said Salman Akram Raja, Intazar Panjutha, Shoaib Shaheen and Naeem Panjutha were among those who met the incarcerated people. ex-PM.

Stay informed, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Dawn, lawyer Raja told the media that Khan looked determined, although worried about the country and its people. “When you don't give rights to the people, you can't guarantee that the economy will grow. In 1970, army chief Yahya Khan wanted a hung parliament, but when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's party got a clear majority, the army organized a fraudulent by-election in 1970. of which 80 seats of the Awami League were snatched while Yahya Khan wanted to become president”, he said, while narrating the message of the founder of the PTI.

“I would like to recall the report of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission that we will once again repeat the same mistakes that we have made in the past. In 1970, there was the London Plan and even today, a government has been imposed through the London Plan,” lawyer Raja said, quoting Mr Khan. as told.

However, he added, he has repeatedly hinted that he is willing to talk with the military establishment, saying it would be in the best interest of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tbsnews.net/world/south-asia/pakistan-may-face-another-dhaka-tragedy-imran-khan-827301 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos