PM Modi slams opposition leaders for eating non-vegetarian items during Sawan: 'Mughal mentality'





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed opposition leaders for allegedly consuming mutton during the holy month of Sawan. He said their actions reflected their “Mughal mentality”. Without naming anyone, he lashed out at Congress and INDIA bloc leaders and said, “These people are cooking mutton after visiting a criminal's house in Sawan. They are making videos to mock the people of the country.” The Prime Minister was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav in 2023. At Yadav's Delhi home, the two leaders cooked special 'Mutton Champaran' of Bihar. Furthermore, the Prime Minister's remark comes a few days after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav posted a video of himself eating fish. in a helicopter. The BJP criticized him for eating meat during Navratri. Note that the meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav took place on August 4, 2023. However, the video of their meeting was released only a few days after the end of the holy month of Sawan last year. Prime Minister Modi, while criticizing the opposition leaders on Friday, compared them to the Mughals and said, “When the Mughals attacked here, they did not just defeat the ruling king, unless they do not destroy temples and places of worship. They found pleasure in it. Similarly, by releasing the video in the month of Sawan, they want to provoke the people of the country with the Mughal mentality. The Prime Minister clarified that neither he nor the law “prevent anyone from eating vegetarian or not whenever they want” and added: “But these people have other intentions.” He asked opposition leaders who they were “trying to please” and alleged they had posted the video for political “vote banking” purposes. “Who are you trying to please by showing the video of your non-vegetarian food during Navratri and hurting people’s sentiments?” PM Modi asked. The Prime Minister added that he knew he would be attacked for his comments and added: “It is my duty in a democracy to speak out when things become unbearable. I fulfill my duty by saying the right side of the things”. He added that opposition leaders were “deliberately” trying to attack people's beliefs. “But they don’t know that when the public reacts, the princes of the royal family will be in trouble,” PM Modi said. He made the remarks while addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. “TALKING ABOUT IMPORTANT ISSUES”: TEJASHWI YADAV RESPONDS TO PM Tejaswhi Yadav responded to PM Modi's remark and asked the Prime Minister to “talk about pending issues”. #WATCH | On PM Modi's comment 'cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and making a video of it to tease the people of the country', former Bihar CM and RJD deputy chief Tejashwi Yadav said: “J I've been talking about jobs, employment, inflation for a long time. He doesn't give… pic.twitter.com/Y1kQZn18Py

ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024 “I have been talking about jobs, inflation for a long time. He does not account for it. The Prime Minister can say whatever he wants but the public wants to know what he has done for the people of Bihar,” said the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. He asked the Prime Minister to list what the central government has done for Bihar in the last ten years and added: “Don't talk about these things. Talk about the ongoing issues.” Published by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Published on: April 12, 2024

