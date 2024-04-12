Ex-Pak Prez Alvi advises Pakistanis to 'reset alternative restart' to change their destiny





Islamabad, Apr 12 (PTI) The people of Pakistan must “reset, alt-del and reboot” to change their destiny, former President Arif Alvi has said, asserting that the “poor but hardworking” nation, polarized by political differences, deserves better. Alvi, Pakistan's president from 2018 to March 2024, on Thursday criticized the cash-strapped country's current situation on social media platform X. “The argument by some that this has already happened and others have also done the same is false. “This is a justification to continue on this path, as it is regressive thinking with no way out “, said the 74-year-old leader. “Changing our destiny is rethinking, resetting, Alt-Delete, cleaning the slate, re-Starting,” he said. “Who will do it? Who can do it? Is this even possible? I think it is, because we have the potential, and this poor but hardworking nation certainly deserves better,” the dentist-turned-politician said. Disparaging the deterioration of the economy, politics and system of Pakistan, he said that the country's institutions were under great pressure, which are forced to take partisan positions. Stating that the country's economy needs political stability, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF ) ), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other global institutions have pointed out, he said, that “FDI (foreign direct investment) without local investment will also be an elusive dream.” Alvi, who is a close aide of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party before becoming president in 2018, said a “total political farce is being perpetrated in Parliament with a mandate stolen “. said the result of the February 8 general elections was rigged and the powerful army favored the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) takeover. The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician alleged that his party's mandate had been stolen and efforts were being made to take control of the party. Although PTI-backed independent candidates won more seats in the National Assembly, a post-election alliance between the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) allowed them to form a government under the leadership of the President of the PML-N party, Shehbaz Sharif. Alvi also looked at the justice system. He said “the judiciary is hopefully undergoing some forced introspection”, but claimed the response in the administration of justice is “too slow and partial”. “Politicians, workers, including women, are languishing in prison, in case “It’s a big deal,” he said, adding that the brutal actions against innocent people are “extremely and disgusting,” Alvi said, apparently referring to Khan's supporters who are in jail following the unprecedented protests on May 9, 2023, following Khan's arrest in a corruption case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/04/12/fgn21-pak-imran-alvi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos