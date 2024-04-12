Mike Johnson to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago as presidency threatened





House Speaker Mike Johnson is heading to Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's resort, on Friday for a joint appearance as he tries to shore up conservative support and fend off a threat for his presidency led by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Greene threatened to force a vote to oust Johnson over government spending and aid to Ukraine, although no other House Republicans signed on to the effort. Johnson was narrowly elected after several other candidates failed to get the gavel last year, and Republicans now have an even narrower margin in the House. A single member can force a vote to oust a speaker, a rule agreed to by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in order to keep his short term in office.

Johnson and Trump are expected to deliver a speech Friday afternoon from Mar-a-Lago on “election integrity.” Trump continues to falsely claim that he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud.

At the Capitol on Friday, Johnson would not tell reporters whether he would bring up Greene's efforts in his conversation with Trump.

“I never comment on my private conversations with President Trump, but I look forward to going to Florida and spending time with him,” Johnson said.

He hinted at “election integrity” legislation that the two men are expected to discuss.

“Congress has a role to play when it comes to federal elections. We want to be absolutely sure that everyone who votes is an American citizen. In some states, it's too simple. You just check a box and you can vote. So we need to make sure that federal law is clear on this,” Johnson said. He was responding to a question about the need for new legislation, since federal law already prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections. A database run by the Trump-aligned Heritage Foundation shows only 25 cases of noncitizens attempting to vote in federal elections over the past 20 years.

House Speaker Mike Johnson watches Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's speech during a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol on April 11, 2024. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign released a statement from Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, calling Trump “a threat to our democracy and a danger to our Constitution.”

“Donald Trump and Mike Johnson don’t care about the integrity of the election – they only care about helping Trump’s campaign of vengeance and retribution regain power at all costs,” Thompson said.

Back in Washington, Greene did not say when she might force a vote on Johnson's impeachment. Her opposition comes as Johnson faces growing pressure to call for a vote on approving additional aid to Ukraine, something Greene strongly opposes. Greene renewed his threat in a letter this week.

Johnson told the Christian Broadcasting Network earlier this week that he “has no ill will toward Marjorie” but said gridlock in Congress is counterproductive to the Republican Party and Trump's chances in 2024. The House shut down for weeks after McCarthy's ouster in the fall.

“We have to demonstrate to the American people that we can keep the train on the tracks,” he told CBN. “And so, moving a motion to resign, to impeach the president now is the exact opposite of what we need to show the country. We can't shut down Congress, because that's what's going to happen. They'll blame us. And it “That's how it would hurt our chances of increasing the majority, or our party's or President Trump's chances of being elected because, in some sense, all of our destinies are linked.”

Johnson's adventure at Mar-a-Lago is reminiscent of McCarthy's visit to Mar-a-Lago weeks after Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, endangering members of the Congress and Vice President Mike Pence. McCarthy initially blamed Trump for the riot, but needed Trump's support to ultimately become president.

Jaala Brown, Scott MacFarlane and Caitlin Yilek contributed to this report.

More from CBS News

Catherine Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC.

