Politics
Jokowi plans to meet Megawati, PDI-P proposes demands to prioritize national interests, not family
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – President Joko Widodo plans to maintain friendly relations with the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah.
This meeting was considered good for reestablishing communication which had been tense during the 2024 elections.
PDI-P politician Aryo Seno Bagaskoro believes that this plan is very effective in cooling the political climate after the 2024 presidential election.
However, Aryo believes that the DPP PDI-P will present the conditions that must be met so that President Jokowi's meeting with Megawati can take place.
According to Aryo, the proposed conditions are not difficult, namely that Jokowi must prioritize and prioritize the interests of the nation and not the family.
Also read: TKN Rosan Roeslani explains the content of his conversation with PDIP President Megawati after his meeting
“Yes, of course, the terms and conditions are simple, just simple, that is, prioritizing and prioritizing the interests of the nation and the state, not the family in the context of the state, c “That's it,” Aryo said during his confirmation, Friday (12/4/2024).
Aryo explained that putting the interests of the nation and state first is a principle that Megawati continues to adhere to.
Megawati would never have changed this principle. He also believes that any national figure who meets Megawati in the future must produce an agreement or political decision prioritizing the interests of the nation and state.
“So we believe that whatever the outcome of the meeting that will take place or has yet to take place, I think the outcome should be for the good of the nation and the state and not the family. I think Ms. Mega's principles remain this attitude and have not changed,” Aryo said.
Previously, Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana explained that President Jokowi plans to maintain friendly relations with the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah.
Also read: Palace: President Jokowi's meeting with Ms. Megawati seeks the right moment
However, Ari can't explain the timing yet, because he's still looking for the right moment.
“Regarding (President Jokowi's) friendship with Ms. Megawati, we are looking for the right time. After all, it is still the month of Shawwal. The month of Shawwal is the most suitable month to strengthen friendship “, Ari told Kompas.tvFriday (12/4/2024).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.tv/nasional/499952/jokowi-berencana-temui-megawati-pdi-p-ajukan-syarat-utamakan-kepentingan-bangsa-bukan-keluarga
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte says China is threatening war in the South China Sea if the status quo is not respected.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene owned Trump stock. Now that it's falling apart, she won't say what happened to her.
- Jokowi plans to meet Megawati, PDI-P proposes demands to prioritize national interests, not family
- I saw my whole family dead: actor Kamal Sadanah says his father shot his mother and sister; he was hit too | Bollywood News
- Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes during the Olympic mixed doubles qualifiers
- Princess Eugenie Mastered Mid-Season Style in a Chic Knit Dress: See Her Look
- World-leading China's patent applications are accelerated and scrutinized to boost key industries
- FLIP Fabrique to Bring Internationally Renowned Circus Performance to Quick, April 14 & 15 Fairfield University News
- Collapsed houses were left undisinfected 100 days after the Noto earthquake
- Imran Khan warns Pakistan could face economic collapse
- More Americans say the U.S. isn't helping Ukraine enough
- Manoj Bajpayee feels out of place at Bollywood parties and attends just to appear | Hindi Cinema News