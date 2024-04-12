Lok Sabha Elections | PM Modi says time is not far for J&K state, Assembly polls show





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) for Science and Technology and BJP candidate from Udhampur-Kathua seat Jitendra Singh at a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Udhampur on April 12, 2024 | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the promise of restoring statehood and holding parliamentary elections to Jammu and Kashmir during a rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 12, although that he offered no concrete timetable for the restoration of statehood. Instead, he touted the positive impact of the abrogation of Article 370 and targeted leaders of India's opposition blocs for their Mughal mentality. The time is not far for Assembly elections and restoration of statehood to J&K. The people will soon have their ministers and their legislators. It is through them that people will be able to realize their desires and dreams and embark on a new path of development, he said at an election rally in Jammu's Udhampur-Doda constituency. This is the first time since August 2019 that he has mentioned the restoration of the State. Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates – April 12 Growing anger His statement comes at a time when voters in Jammu, especially in Hindu-majority areas, have started becoming increasingly irritated over the downgrading of J&K to a Union Territory and the failure to hold Assembly elections. Congress leader Chaudhary Lal Singh has already begun exploiting this growing anger to try to defeat the BJP's Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election. In an indirect reference to the viral video of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav eating meat, Mr. Modi said: “I don't have a problem with whatever one eats, but I opposes those who incite beliefs. They eat non-vegetarian food during Navratri and tease people by showing the video. By showing videos of non-vegetarian food during Navratri, hurting people's sentiments, who are they trying to please? The opposition parties have a Mughal mentality, he said. Create a barrier Calling on the opposition parties, especially the Congress, to announce the restoration of the provisions of Article 370, the Prime Minister said: Terrorism, separatism and stone-pelting are no longer electoral issues in J&K. The people of the country will not turn to Congress if it talks about bringing back Section 370. Without naming the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Modi accused the regional parties in J&K of creating an Article 370 barrier between J&K and the rest of the country. The political parties here want to take J&K back to the days when politics and elections meant the party for them, by the party and for the party. But the Modi government has demolished this barrier, he said. A real development to come Touting the positive impacts of the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister highlighted that the rights of women, Dalits and Valmikis are now guaranteed in the Constitution. He said his government had also tightened its grip on terrorists and separatists. He added: Conducting the Vaishno Devi and Amarnath yatra peacefully was a big task, but not now. Mr. Modi promised to take J&K to new heights of development. J&K, in the last 10 years, has just witnessed a trailer. Real development will take place in the years to come, added the Prime Minister. He promised that J&K would soon be known for both startups and the tourism industry. This election aims to form a strong government in the country. When the government is strong, it shows its performance by addressing challenges on the ground, even in the midst of challenges, he added.

