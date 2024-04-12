Donald Trump would be denied a federal security clearance if he tried to obtain one





Our intelligence services are busy fighting against a new “Axis of Evil”. The updated phrase, first coined in 2002, now refers to Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. This powerful authoritarian alliance is determined to interfere in elections, launch cyberattacks, destabilize, and wage wars against America and its allied democracies around the world.

In this context, consider the likelihood that starting next January 20, sensitive secrets will be accessed by the most notorious national security risk living outside of a federal penitentiary.

It sounds like a Hollywood scenario, but our spy services will have to deal with this real-life drama if Donald Trump is elected president again.

President Biden's campaign and those who served in the Trump administration must convey to voters that Trump himself represents a national security risk with serious domestic and global consequences. Even before the November election, in mid-July 2024, once Trump is officially nominated at the Republican National Convention, he will be entitled to receive intelligence briefings that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-D.) hopes of California), will be “stupid”. Schiff is reportedly “concerned about whether Trump might share the information.”

Intelligence agencies have always been concerned and taken necessary precautions during Trump's presidency. “Officials were even more cautious about the information they provided to Mr. Trump because some viewed the president himself as a security risk,” the New York Times reported in 2022, citing the counterintelligence official of the CIA, Douglas London.

This sentiment dates back to January 2017, when a U.S. intelligence official reportedly warned Israeli officials “that U.S. intelligence agencies believed Russia had 'pressure levers' on President Donald Trump… [American] An official warned Israel to “be careful” once Trump is inaugurated, adding that it was possible that sensitive information shared with the White House and National Security Council could be leaked to the Russians. Four months later, it actually happened.

If the election were held today, former President Trump would likely win. For the intelligence community, that means additional complications and distractions as it battles the Axis of Evil against threats that some say would hasten Trump's victory.

This week, former CIA Director John Brennan said that if elected, Trump would “give Vladimir Putin the green light to virtually swallow Ukraine,” since Trump “can reduce or even stop the financial and military aid to the Kiev government.

So far, Trump allies, such as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), have effectively blocked aid to Ukraine. Last month, after Hungarian President Viktor Orbán met with Trump, Orbán said on state television that Trump had said he “would not give a cent to the war between Ukraine and Russia and that, therefore, the war would end.” Brennan believes that “this will encourage Putin to look hungrily at the rest of Europe.”

The enigmatic ties that Trump has maintained with Russia for decades continue to surprise. NATO is taking extra precautions now that Trump has said Russia should be able to do “whatever it wants” to NATO members that fail to meet their defense spending goals.

The good news for Trump is that American presidents do not need security clearances. In November 2016, without Trump's title of “president-elect”, “citizen” Trump would have been denied a security clearance due to his numerous long-term business dealings with Russian oligarchs. In 2008, Donald Trump Jr. said, “The Russians make up a pretty disproportionate share of a lot of our assets” and, “We see a lot of money flowing out of Russia.”

It's no wonder CIA officials consider President Trump “a security risk.” For anyone not named Trump or Jared Kushner, the exhaustive process for obtaining a security clearance begins with the following nine-point list: “Loyalty to the United States, strength of character, trustworthiness, honesty, dependability, discretion and soundness of judgment. » Additionally, “We also ensure that you: Are free from any conflicting allegiances to other countries. Do not constitute a potential risk of blackmail. Will comply with regulations governing the use, handling and protection of sensitive information.

In other words, the likely next commander in chief would likely fail most of the security criteria required of those who brief him.

The last item listed, “handling and protecting sensitive information,” is a well-documented Trump violation. There are photos of documents flushed down the White House toilet. Staff members were tasked with gathering together documents that Trump had torn up and thrown away. In 2019, Trump tweeted a sensitive Iranian photo, as if he thought it was his personal property.

Such thinking and behavior is why Trump was indicted on 32 counts of violating the Espionage Act. Trump allegedly moved boxes of documents, some with the highest classification, to his Mar-a-Lago residence and refused to return them as required by law. (A trial date has not yet been set.)

At the top of the list of security clearance criteria is “loyalty to the United States.” Does Trump place loyalty to himself above the nation, given that he encouraged his supporters to prevent the certification of a legal election on January 6, 2021, for which Trump was also indicted? What is national loyalty if not the desire to respect the Constitution?

Another clearance question asks whether one is “free from conflicting allegiances to other countries.” Perhaps what gets less attention than Putin is Trump's active and lucrative business dealings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the prince's LIV golf tournaments, some held on Trump courses.

Liz Peek recently asked whether Bin Salman could sabotage Joe Biden's re-election bid by cutting oil production, thereby raising prices, which would negatively impact the US economy. Indeed, the CIA will monitor ties between Trump and Bin Salman, which would likely prevent anyone from obtaining a federal security clearance.

If Trump is elected, the intelligence community will fight the Axis of Evil while reporting to a president known as a security risk and who habitually ignores intelligence that does not align with or interfere with his personal interests. The flush goes down the toilets of the White House and perhaps the nation.

Myra Adams was part of the creative team for two GOP presidential campaigns in 2004 and 2008.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/4588189-donald-trump-would-be-denied-a-federal-security-clearance-if-he-tried-to-get-one/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos