Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks opposition over Constitution remark





BJP supporters at a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Udhampur on Friday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the opposition for saying that the Constitution and democracy would be in danger if he wins a third term. Addressing a rally in Nagpur district, PM Modi said BR Ambedkar's “soul must bless me” for scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status. “If the Constitution was so important, why was it not in force across the country until Article 370 was removed (in 2019)? The opposition resisted it because it was lenient towards separatists,” PM Modi said. “Ambedkar's soul must bless Modi after abrogation of Article 370,” he added. “The Constitution of the country is everything for the (BJP) government and even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution,” PM Modi said, accusing the Congress of trying to “destroy the Constitution ” by imposing a state of emergency in the country. country. The Prime Minister, who is the BJP's main campaigner, alleged that the opposition had misled people by claiming that the Constitution would be amended if he and his party won the Lok Sabha elections again. “Wasn’t democracy under threat during the emergency?” he said. This was Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Vidarbha, where voting will take place in the first phase on April 19. On Monday, he campaigned for BJP candidates from Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur. Prime Minister Modi said Dalits and tribals in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir now enjoy constitutional rights, whereas during the Congress regime, they were ignored for vote bank politics. “The work I have done in the last 10 years is just an appetizer; the main course is yet to come. For the next five years, your dream will be Modi's sankalp. My every moment is dedicated to your well-being and the progress of the country. “24/7 for 2047,” declared the Prime Minister. With contributions from PTI

