Turkish channel says journalist seriously injured in Gaza

Adds a spoiler from the Turkish presidency, quotes from a journalist A journalist from Turkish state television was seriously injured and another lightly injured on Friday in Gaza, TRT channel said, adding that the team had been targeted by an Israeli strike. “The vehicle of a team from TRT Arabi (TRT's Arabic-language channel) which was preparing to broadcast from the Nuseirat camp… was targeted by an Israeli army strike,” the channel said . “Sami Shahada, a freelance cameraman, was seriously injured,” the statement added. TRT leader Zahid Sobaci said Shahada had “lost a foot and is currently undergoing surgery,” calling the attack “Israeli brutality.” The channel reported that other journalists were injured in the refugee camp in central Gaza. Lying on the floor of Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir El Balah, Gaza, Sami Shahada told an AFP journalist that he was “far from the dangerous zone. I was even surrounded by people and journalists. “We were shooting when a strike targeted us, I don't know if it was a missile or a tank. I saw that my leg was amputated,” he said. “I wore a press jacket and a helmet and it was clear, even to the blind, that I am a journalist.” Speaking to reporters in Ankara, presidential office spokesman Fahrettin Altun said that “Israel targeted, deliberately and willfully carried out this massacre.” Altun reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas discussed the strike in a phone call. “Whatever happens, we will continue to firmly resist Israel's barbaric attacks on Gaza and Israel will pay the price for this cruelty,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by Altun. A tally from the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) indicates that 95 media workers have been killed in fighting since October 7, including 90 Palestinians. At least 16 others were injured. Fighting between Israel and Hamas erupted with the militant group's attack on October 7 that left 1,170 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP report based on official figures. Of more than 250 people kidnapped, 129 remain in Gaza, of whom 34 are dead, according to Israeli officials. The Israeli campaign in Gaza aimed at destroying Hamas has killed 33,634 people in the territory, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. rba/tgb/tw/lba/jd

