Message from former Pakistani President Arif Alvi to his compatriots Firstpost





“What we need to do to change our destiny is: Rethink, Reset, Alt-Delete, Wipe the slate clean, Start again. But who will do it? Who can do it? Is this even possible? I think so, because we have the potential and this poor but hardworking nation certainly deserves better,” Alvi wrote on X.

I would like to edit my post regarding @ImranKhanPTI not being allowed to say his Eid prayers. Reports say he and @SMQureshiPTI were allowed to do so in Adiala jail.

Common sense has taken over, can the people hope for more?

In today's broader context:1- There is a

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 11, 2024

Criticizing the current situation of the cash-strapped country, he said the argument made by some that this has already happened and others have also done the same does not justify continuing on this path.

“It’s regressive thinking with no way out,” said the 74-year-old leader.

Denouncing the deterioration of Pakistan's economy, politics and judicial system, he said the country's institutions were under great pressure, forced to adopt partisan positions.

“Institutions are under great pressure (some would say the moral breaking point has been crossed) and institutions are being forced to adopt partisan positions. The brutal actions against innocent people (and each other too) are extremely and disgusting,” he wrote.

Stating that the country's economy needs political stability, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other global institutions have emphasized, he said: “FDI (direct investment foreigners) without local investment will also be a problem. elusive dream.

Alvi, who is a trusted confidant of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and was a prominent figure in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party before becoming president in 2018, said a “total political farce is perpetrated in Parliament. with a stolen warrant.

Khan and his party have consistently claimed that the February 8 general election was marred by fraud, with the powerful military favoring the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to take power. The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician vehemently claimed that his party's legitimate mandate had been usurped, and that attempts were being made to take control of the party itself.

Although PTI-backed independent candidates secured a majority in the National Assembly, a post-election alliance between the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) facilitated the formation of a government led by the president of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif.

Taking a dig at the judiciary, Alvi said “the judiciary, hopefully, is undergoing a forced introspection” but asserted that the response in the administration of justice is “too slow and partial” .

With the contribution of agencies

