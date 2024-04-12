Politics
To avoid losses, JDP asks Jokowi to issue presidential decree on resolving the conflict in Papua – Suara Papua
JAYAPURA, SUARAPAPUA.com—The Papua Peace Network (JDP) urges the President of the Republic of Indonesia, H. Ir. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to immediately make political and state policy decisions to involve the Indonesian National Army (TNI) in accordance with the mandate of Article 5 and Article 7 paragraph (3) of Law Number 3 of 2004 concerning the Indonesian National Army (TNI). ) in its combat missions in Papua.
This statement was made by Yan Christian Warinussy, spokesperson for the Papua Peace Network (JDP), responding to the situation in Papua regarding the conflict between TPNPB OPM and TNI-Polri which is increasingly massive in Papua.
Yan said this insistence was conveyed by the JDP in order to avoid the continued loss of unnecessary casualties of TNI personnel in their duties, which are still unclear and tend to be unclear in security operations in Tanah Papua in mountainous and central and surrounding areas. parts of Tanah Papua.
“Due to the need for state policy and/or political decisions, of course, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his team may issue a presidential regulation as an elaboration of the Article 5 mandate and Article 7, paragraph (3) of the TNI Law. “, said Yan in his statement to merderkapapua.com, Friday (12/4/2024).
It was said that the JDP meant that the existence of a strong and clear legal basis would be very helpful in resolving socio-political conflicts in Papua.
In this way, he said, the formulation of a security design in Tanah Papua could be carried out by the National Police and the TNI and involve the regional governments of the 6 provinces of Tanah Papua.
Governors, as regional heads of government, must be involved in designing joint internal security measures, including proposing mechanisms and procedures.
The governors of Tanah Papua cannot only consider that regional security issues in Tanah Papua are the sole responsibility of the TNI and the Polri.
As the JDP believes, if these initial steps between elements of the state can be conducted effectively and responsibly, then the state and region will have greater opportunities to begin to push for a settlement offer. peaceful and dignified with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) and United Liberation Movement of West Papua (ULMWP).
In my opinion, as a spokesperson for the JDP, this format can also be launched at the Jakarta level, with the president immediately appointing a special envoy to resolve the conflict in Papua, he hopes.
Where he said, the trusted person of RI-1 must then have a special position, be direct and unhindered and be able to trust President Jokowi to launch peaceful efforts to resolve the socio-political conflict in Papua during of the next 4 months.
The JDP therefore hopes that President Jokowi can leave behind the legacy of Papua, the land of peace, after his government ends before the end of 2024.
JDP offers condolences for loss of TNI members
The Papua Peace Network expresses its condolences over the death of a TNI soldier and one of Indonesia's best sons following a shooting incident allegedly carried out by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB ) Kodap XIII Kegepanipo Paniai, Wednesday (10/4/2024) at around 17:00 WIT in Kopamoti Village, Ejadide District, Paniai Regency, Central Papua Province.
The victim was infantry lieutenant Otto Sugalrey, Danramil 1703-03/Komopa.
“The JDP deeply regrets that the armed conflict approach is still used, which still results in casualties,” Yan Warinussy said.
He said the JDP is very confident that there will be a military operation carried out by the state security apparatus, namely the TNI and the Polri. This is why the JDP demands that the targets of the security operations of the TNI and the Polri, or even the TPNPB, not be civilians as targets which, ultimately, take on the dimension of human rights violations. in the form of crimes against humanity as referred to in article 7 Law no. 26 of 2000 concerning the Human Rights Tribunals (HAM).
The JDP always encourages the state to resolve the armed conflict in Papua which has lasted for more than 50 years through dialogue or peace negotiations, he concluded.
