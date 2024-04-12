The problem with Donald Trump's Ukraine plan





Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his intention to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine as quickly as possible if he wins a second term in the White House later this year.

But this is not necessarily good news for Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly said he will prioritize a quick peace, even if it means leaving President Vladimir Putin in possession of swaths of Ukrainian territory conquered by force of arms since 2014.

For President Volodymyr Zelensky and his compatriots – most of whom support the government's official intention to liberate all lands along Ukraine's 1991 borders and rejoin NATO – a Trump comeback could prove disastrous.

The Washington Post cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in its article this week that Trump, if elected in November, will push Ukraine to permanently cede the occupied Crimean peninsula – seized by Russia in 2014 – and the entire eastern Donbass region including Luhansk. and Donetsk Oblasts to Moscow in exchange for a peace deal.

Trump adviser Jason Miller told the New York Post that the report was false. “This is all fake news from the Washington Post,” he said. “They’re just making it up.”

“President Trump is the only one talking about stopping the killings,” Miller added. “[President] Joe Biden talks about more killings.”

The Kremlin press office, led by President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, told Newsweek in a statement Wednesday that it was aware of speculation about Trump's intentions in Ukraine.

“We have seen information about this, but so far no initiatives have been announced by Donald Trump,” Peskov's office said. “It is therefore impossible to make estimates.”

Photo-illustration by Newsweek/Getty

There appears to be little hope of restarting peace talks, more than two years after Russia's full-scale invasion. Ceasefire negotiations began hours after the attack on February 24, 2022, but over the following weeks and months failed due to subterfuge, emerging evidence of Russian war crimes, and extensive gap between the respective demands of kyiv and Moscow.

Neither side has shown any willingness to scale back its war objectives. Ukraine wants Russian forces to withdraw from all occupied territories, Moscow to pay reparations and Russian leaders to be charged with war crimes. kyiv is also considering its future within the European Union and NATO.

Russia, for its part, has never scaled back its ambition to dismantle the Ukrainian state and reverse the country's political, economic and cultural trajectory westward. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has repeatedly presented its war of aggression as a preemptive strike against NATO.

Trump believes he is the master negotiator, even though his foreign policy record during his first term has been mixed. If he returns to the Oval Office, the controversial president will face the toughest challenge he has ever faced.

“I don't think this will be enough for Russia,” Oleg Ignatov, the Crisis Group think tank's senior Russia analyst, told Newsweek of the Crimea-Donbass concession plan announced by Trump.

The Washington Post also reported that a permanent block on Ukraine's NATO membership could be included in Trump's peace plan. Ignatov said it would be “more interesting” for Putin and his allies in Moscow.

A boy places a flag at a makeshift memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Independence Square in kyiv, April 9, 2024. Ukraine paid a high price for its freedom, and Kiev still wants liberate all of its internationally recognized territory from Russia.

“It’s not at all a war for territories,” he explained. “I would say that this is a war about the direction of Ukraine, its policies and its rapprochement with the West… They want guarantees that Ukraine is a neutral state and does not will not be a member of NATO.”

“If there was an agreement that Ukraine would be neutral, Russia would be one of the guarantors of this agreement,” Ignatov added. “For Russia, this is a good thing.”

For Ukraine it would be bad.

“No peace plan can violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and chairman of the institution's foreign affairs committee, told Newsweek.

“Those politicians who suggest or imply that Ukraine should make territorial concessions in exchange for 'peace' do not seem to understand that Putin's goal is not to occupy and annex Crimea and the eastern part of Ukraine; its ultimate goal is to destroy Ukraine as a state, to deprive Ukrainians of their statehood and national identity,” Merezhko added.

“It is difficult to say what Trump really thinks because so far he has not given concrete details about his vision for peace in Ukraine and Europe.”

A broader confrontation

U.S.-Russian relations were frosty the last time Trump took office. For all his flattery to Putin, Trump did not simply lie down for the Kremlin. The administration imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow during Trump's term, provided deadly aid to Ukraine, tightened the screws on Russian partners in China and Iran, and expelled Russian spies from the United States .

But it is still widely believed that Putin would prefer a second term for Trump over a second term for Biden, although the Russian leader has publicly said he would prefer the latter.

“Biden is more experienced, more predictable, he is a politician of the old formation,” Putin said in February. “But we will work with any American leader the American people trust.”

Moscow, Ignatov said, does not believe that a Trump victory would guarantee success for the Kremlin. “I don’t think they’re too optimistic about him right now,” he said.

“They understand that any American president will have to follow the policy that is in the interests of the United States… They hope for a situation in which the interests of the future American administration and those of Putin will coincide; if Trump agrees that Ukraine is not a NATO Member, for example.”

“They're not going to stop the war because of Trump, and if Trump doesn't give them what they want.”

But Trump is an unpredictable leader. He and his supporters are very proud of the former president's machismo on foreign policy. Trump “has no interest in a deal that could be presented as a failure,” Ignatov added. “He wants to find a win-win scenario.”

Moscow, for its part, wants Ukraine out of the equation. Putin and his top officials have repeatedly made clear that they do not view Ukraine as a sovereign, independent actor. kyiv, in the eyes of the Kremlin, is a hollow puppet of Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference in Moscow, Russia, April 3, 2024. The Russian leader appears determined to achieve maximalist war goals in Ukraine.

“I don’t think a win-win scenario for Russia and Ukraine is possible,” Ignatov said. “But a scenario in which the United States and Russia come back to some sort of common understanding – I think the Russians believe that is possible.”

Regardless, further fighting will likely precede kyiv's concessions. “It is difficult to imagine that an agreement can be reached only through diplomacy,” Ignatov added. “Russia will have to not only defeat Ukraine, but inflict a big defeat on it. Ukraine will have to lose not once, but several times, in a big way.”

In kyiv, leaders are still trying to send the message that Ukraine is only the first obstacle for Putin's revanchist Russia. “Putin sees this war as a war against NATO and the West,” Merezhko said. “If he wins, he will present his victory as a victory over the United States and NATO. And the credibility of the United States will be seriously damaged in the eyes of its allies.”

“As long as he is alive, he will continue the war,” added the politician. “After his removal or death, history will repeat itself, just like after [former Soviet Union leader Joseph] The death of Stalin. But before he dies, he will kill thousands and thousands of people. »

“This is the most tragic part of the war. After his death, the Russians will blame all the crimes on him, saying that it is not us, but only him. That is why, when the window of opportunity opens, we should quickly join NATO and guarantee our security once and for all.”

