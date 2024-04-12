Central Sports and Parkites aim to remain impeccable in TTCB 50-overs competition





Sports Jelani Beckles 2 hours ago Central Sports leg spinner Imran Khan. -Archive photo

CENTRAL Sports and Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the third round of the TT Cricket Board 50-Over Premiership I competition on April 13 from 10am.

Queen's Park will face Preysal at Fatima Ground, Mucurapo Road in Port of Spain and Central Sports will face Profilbau Victoria United at Invaders Recreation Ground, Felicity.

Central Sports began their campaign with a resounding 117-point victory over the Bess Motors Marchin Patriots. Led by TT Red Force pair Terrance Hinds and Kjorn Ottley, Central Sports scored a competitive 290/8 in 50 overs. Hinds belted 101 not out and Ottley struck 90. ​​The Patriots could muster just 173 in 29.3 overs in reply, as Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan grabbed 6/29.

In the second round, Central Sports were equally clinical in beating Merry Boys by six wickets. Khan did it again, making 4/21 as Merry Boys were dismissed for 112 in 30.5 overs.

Former West Indies Under-19 player Keagan Simmons hit an unbeaten fifty to lead Central Sports' chase. His 56 not out took Central Sports to 115/4 in 16.4 overs.

Queen's Park recorded a seven-wicket victory over Victoria in the first round. Spinner Bryan Charles picked up 6/15 as Victoria was bowled out for 67 in 23.1 overs. The Parkites then reached 72/3 in 11.1 overs to claim a comfortable victory.

In the second round, Queen's Park players were tested by PowerGen. Batting first, PowerGen scored 209/8 with leg-spinner Yannic Cariah collecting 5/37 for the Parkites.

Queen's Park lost wickets in pursuit of the target, but 65 from Isaiah Rajah helped the St Clair-based club reach 213/6 in 46.1 overs to win by four wickets.

In other matches on April 13, Merry Boys take on Patriots and PowerGen take on Penal's neighbors Clarke Road.

Arrangements:

Queen's Park v Preysal, Fatima Ground

Central Sports v Profilbau Victoria United, Invaders Recreation Ground

Merry Boys v Bess Motors Marchin Patriots, Marchin Recreation Ground

PowerGen v Clarke Road, PowerGen Ground

