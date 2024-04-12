Video depicting candid moment between Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath is falsely shared as Modi insults Yogi





A video showing Prime Minister Modi pulling Yogi Adityanath by the hand is being widely shared, claiming that Modi allegedly insulted Yogi by pushing him away as he tried to bring up a chair to sit down (here, here & here). The alleged incident took place during a public meeting in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. In this article, let's verify the claim made in the post. An archived version of a similar article can be viewed here Claim: Video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulting Yogi Adityanath by pushing him away when the latter tried to pull out a chair to sit down. Do: At a public meeting in Pilibhit in April 2024, when Yogi Adityanath was invited to speak, he first tried to approach the podium from behind by pushing his chair aside, but Prime Minister Modi took her hand and motioned for her to approach from the front instead. This moment is being misinterpreted as Modi's insult to Yogi Adityanath. Therefore, the assertion made in the post is FAKE. The event shown in the viral video took place recently in Pilibhit in April 2024, during a public meeting attended by Prime Minister Modi and Yogi Adityanath as part of the campaign for the upcoming 2024 elections. However, the full video of meeting reveals Modi did not insult Yogi Adityanath; instead, he directed it toward the podium. A YouTube search with relevant keywords led us to a news story report covering these candid moments between Modi and Yogi Adityanath. According to the report, the footage is from a public meeting in Pilibhit. As CM Yogi Adityanath prepared to walk towards the podium from behind, PM Modi took his hand and ordered him to approach from the front. Moreover, the BJP official Youtube The channel shared a longer version of the meeting. This footage clearly shows that after Yogi Adityanath was invited to speak, he first tried to approach the podium from behind by pushing his chair aside, but Modi took his hand and beckoned him to approach from the front instead. Yogi Adityanath then approached the podium under Modi's leadership and delivered his speech. Therefore, these confirm that a candid moment is being falsely shared as an insult to Yogi Adityanath. To summarize, a video depicting a candid moment between Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath is falsely shared as Narendra Modi insults Yogi Adityanath.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factly.in/video-depicting-a-candid-moment-between-modi-and-yogi-is-misconstrued-as-modi-insulting-yogi/

