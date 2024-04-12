Obamacare: Trump had 4 years to redo the Affordable Care Act. This is what he did





CNN-

Instead of ending the Affordable Care Act, former President Donald Trump is now promising to make it much better, stronger and much less expensive if he wins the November presidential election.

I'm not running to end the ACA, as crooked Joe Biden says everywhere, Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social on Thursday, echoing a message he posted last month. We're going to make the ACA much better than it is now and much cheaper for you.

The future of Obamacare has once again become a major theme of the presidential campaign. President Joe Biden jumped on Trump's comments, saying the former president wanted to take away health care coverage from millions of Americans and touting his own actions to strengthen the landmark health reform law.

Trump had four years to replace or at least redo the Affordable Care Act, even though the Republican-led Congress failed to repeal it. But while his administration has made many changes, most have amounted to superficial tweaks and not addressing the heart of the law.

Trump faced two major obstacles. Its powers were limited both by Congress and by the growing popularity of many of Obamacare's provisions, including those that protect people with preexisting conditions and allow children to continue on their parents' plans until age 26.

There's only so much an administration can do, said Edmund Haislmaier, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundations Center for Health and Welfare Policy who served on Trump's transition team after his election in 2016. For big changes, you have to go through Congress.

Yet Trump’s actions have had a range of impacts. Subscriptions increased from nearly 12.7 million for 2016 coverage to 11.4 million for 2020 policies, before rising to 12 million for 2021 coverage in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Obamacare trading also stabilized during his term: Insurers returned to the market after fleeing the first few years, and the average premium for the benchmark plan declined for three straight years. The share of counties with only one participating insurer fell from 50% in 2018 to 9% in 2021.

The Trump administration moved quickly to weaken Obamacare and sowed uncertainty in the markets. He cut the open enrollment period in half to six weeks, slashed the advertising budget by 90 percent, and significantly reduced funding for enrollment assistance. At the same time, Trump has increased the visibility of insurance agents, who can also sell non-Obamacare plans.

Also in 2017, Trump eliminated federal payments that help lower deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for low-income participants, prompting insurers to raise premiums to cover the loss of those cost-sharing subsidies they owed. still offer. The move ended up increasing federal premium subsidies, leaving taxpayers on the hook while reducing the monthly cost for many enrollees.

Additionally, Trump signed an executive order that year making it easier for Americans to access alternative policies with lower premiums than Affordable Care Act plans, but in exchange for fewer protections and benefits.

They include short-term plans. Trump officials extended their term from three months to just under a year. These plans are generally less expensive, but may also turn away people with pre-existing conditions or charge them higher premiums.

The administration has also tried to make it easier for small businesses or some self-employed workers to band together to sign up for so-called association health plans, although that rule was suspended, first while it worked its way through the courts and then by the Biden administration, which proposed canceling it.

Trump also signed a bill effectively eliminating the individual mandate, which required most Americans to have health insurance or face a penalty. And his administration backed a major legal challenge to the constitutionality of affordable care laws, leaving a coalition of Democratic attorneys general to step in to defend it. The Supreme Court ultimately rejected the challenge, keeping the law in effect.

Additionally, under Trump's watch, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allowed states to require some Medicaid enrollees to work in order to continue their coverage. Only Arkansas actually implemented the mandate before it was halted by the courts, but not before more than 18,000 residents lost their Medicaid benefits.

And Trump also strengthened income verification, limited people's ability to enroll during special enrollment, and required consumers to repay any back premiums they owed before enrolling again, among other changes rules. Haislmaier praised the measures as stabilizing markets, but other experts criticized them as undermining the law.

Trump is now making numerous promises to improve the Affordable Care Act, but again, he hasn't said much about how he would actually achieve that goal. And it could prove even more difficult since the Biden administration has reversed many of its actions and the law has become even more popular since Trump left the White House. According to the Biden administration, a record 45 million people now have coverage through the Obamacare exchanges or Medicaid expansion, two central parts of the law.

We've been down this path before, said John Holahan, a researcher at the Urban Institute's Center for Health Policy. It never came to fruition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/12/politics/obamacare-trump-administration/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

