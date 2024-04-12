Here are the main foreign news at 2015 hours





FGN49: ISRAEL-INDIANS-ADVISORY*Indian Mission in Israel issues travel advisory amid growing tensions in regionTel Aviv: The Indian Embassy in Israel on Friday issued an advisory for its nationals in the country, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel, for fear of a retaliatory attack from Iran.

FGN48: CHINA-INDIA-LD BORDERChina says 'positive progress' has been made in resolving border dispute with IndiaBeijing: China and India have made 'positive progress' in resolving border standoff, two sides maintaining close communication through diplomatic and military channels, a senior foreign ministry official said Friday.

FGN18: MALDIVES-INDIA-IMPORTSMaldives in discussion with India to pay in local currency for imports: MinisterMale: Maldives is currently discussing with India whether the island nation can make payments for its imports from the country in Maldivian Rufiyaa, said a senior minister.

FGN53: PAK-TEMPLE-DEMOLITIONHistoric Hindu temple demolished in Pakistan's Khyber districtPeshawar: A historic Hindu temple near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has been demolished and construction of a commercial complex has begun at the site of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had been closed since 1947 when the first occupants emigrated to India.

FGN52: UK-INDIANS-JAILEDGang sentenced to 122 years in prison for murder of delivery driver of Indian origin in UKLondon: Four men of Indian origin in their 20s, who were also convicted guilty of the murder of a 23-year-old delivery driver. of Indian origin, were sentenced Friday to a total of 122 years in prison.

FGN10: US-INDIA-LD LLYODCommit to ensuring the US-India partnership supports allied efforts in the Indo-Pacific: US Defense SecretaryWashington: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers that 'By strengthening India's military capabilities, the two nations can work together to maintain a more stable balance of power across the Indo-Pacific region.

FGN51: PAK-IMRAN-PROTESTImran Khans to launch protest against February 8 election frauds from SaturdayIslamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khans, embattled Tehreek-e-Insaf party would launch protest against allegations of electoral fraud in the February 8 general elections starting on Saturday,” a senior party leader said on Friday.

FGN47: UK-POST OFFICE-SCANDALIndian-origin victim of British postal scandal rejects apologyLondon: former Indian-origin manager of a post office in England, wrongly imprisoned while pregnant, has rejected an apology from a former boss of the government entity during an ongoing public inquiry into the accounting scandal.

FGN9: US-HINDUPHOBIA-RESOLUTIONResolution presented in the US Congress condemning attacks on Hindu places of worship and HinduphobiaWashington: Celebrating the contributions of Hindus and Hinduism in the United States, a prominent Indian-American Congressman presented in the House of Representatives a resolution condemning Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry, hatred and intolerance.

FGN26: PAK-ECONOMY-ADBPakistan's economic outlook uncertain, says ADB, which forecasts 1.8% growth in fiscal 2024Islamabad: The Asian Development Bank said Pakistan's economic outlook remains uncertain as political instability would remain a major risk for the sustainability of stabilization and reforms. efforts, according to a media report.

FGN40: LANKA-ELECTIONS-ECONOMY-ADBUuncertainty over impending elections could jeopardize Sri Lanka's economic recovery: BADColombo: 'Uncertainty' over impending elections in Sri Lanka will lead to possible downward trend in economic outlook of the country, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said.

FGN43: US-3RDLD PHILIPPINES-JAPANUS defense commitments to Japan and Philippines are 'ironclad': President BidenWashington/Beijing: US defense commitments to Japan and Philippines remain “ironclad,” President Joe Biden said as he launched a new trilateral partnership in the strategic Indo-Pacific region with the leaders of the two countries amid their separate territorial disputes with China.*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/04/12/fgn54-top-foreign-stories-at-2015-hours.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos