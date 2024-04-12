Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin Eid al-Fitr prayers at Istiqlal Mosque last year





SERAYUNEWS Warm moments were felt during the last year of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and KH Maruf Amin, as President and Deputy of the Republic of Indonesia during this Eid 2024. The Head of State and his deputy perform the Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijri prayer at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, Wednesday (04/10/2024). President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana, who were present with their youngest son Kaesang Pangarep and his wife Erina Gudono, arrived at the mosque around 06:45 WIB. Meanwhile, Vice President Maruf Amin and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin were also present as well as ministers from the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet. As we know, last year, President Jokowi held Eid al-Fitr 1444 AH prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Solo. At that time, Ganjar Pranowo, who was governor of Central Java, accompanied the president. However, Vice President Maruf Amin continued to celebrate Eid in Jakarta and held Eid prayers at Istiqlal Mosque. Additionally, during this year's Eid prayers, President Jokowi appeared to be present wearing a white koko shirt and Ms. Iriana wore white Muslim clothing. Shortly after his arrival, the President immediately took the front row, while Ms. Iriana occupied the row reserved for female worshipers on the left side of the mosque's main hall. Sermon during Jokowi-Maruf Amin Eid prayers at Istiqlal Mosque Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque took place at exactly 07:00 WIB. Acting as a priest in performing prayers, namely HA Husni Ismail. Meanwhile, KH Abd. Ala Basyir played the role of preacher by delivering a sermon on the theme Strengthening Unity in Maintaining National Unity and Integrity. In his sermon, the preacher called on Eid al-Fitr to be a strategic time to translate gratitude into real programs and actions. Apart from this, the preacher encourages lasting success. We are committed to continuous success and are able to improve the quality of this success from time to time. “Today must be better than yesterday and tomorrow better than today, both on an individual, community and national level,” he said from the setkab.go.id page. The preacher also called on all Muslims and other elements of the nation to strengthen unity and unity. Muslims can give thanks by concretizing God-given gifts into actual programs and actions. “All this is aimed at building and developing a civilization that is meaningful and has significant benefits for the nation and the state, and even for the world at large,” he added. Take a selfie with the congregation After performing the prayer at around 7:50 a.m. WIB, President Jokowi took time to greet and take photos with the congregation at Southeast Asia's largest mosque. Afterwards, President Jokowi held an open day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The event brought together officials and the general public.***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://serayunews.com/jokowi-maruf-amin-salat-idulfitri-di-masjid-istiqlal-di-tahun-terakhir The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos