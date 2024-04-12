Opposition to the offensive against the most powerful fronts of the AKP

There was an unexpected debate in the last two weeks, before the election, over whether Trkiye was trading with Israel.

Immediately after the elections, another allegation was made against the Bayraktar family. Looking closer, the accusations target two of the strongest sides of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the conservative Trkiye community which remains strong.

The first concerns President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's relations with the oppressed peoples of the world, particularly Palestine. Wherever you go in the world today, in Africa, in Asia, in the Far East, in the Turkish states, in Azerbaijan, in Pakistan, in India, wherever there is a Muslim, an oppressed person, we know that this person built an emotional bridge with Erdoan. On the other hand, the second accusation concerns the Turkish defense industry, of which the country has been proud for some time.

People in power

While Erdoan has been in power in Trkiye for 20 years, he has been the voice of the country's oppressed, brought them into politics and kept them in power for 20 years, which is quite rare on a global scale.

Whatever the circumstances, it is valuable that Erdoan is the representative of the people who have an emotional connection with him, who have been oppressed, exploited, marginalized and who have not received their share of prosperity.

Whoever speaks out against the colonial powers of the world, the oppressors and the West, the oppressed nations support him. Erdoan is the one who stood at the podium of the United Nations and spoke out loud and clear against the occupation of Palestine while showing maps and, in a way, gave Palestine a voice on the stage worldwide.

Change the rhetoric

Moreover, when the Israeli-Palestinian clashes began, there were attempts to define Hamas as a terrorist organization all over the world, especially in the murderous state of Israel. It was around this time that Erdoan said: “People who defend their own land are not terrorists. They are mujahideen (warriors) who defend their own land.

After President Erdoan used the term “warriors” to refer to Hamas, many actors, including Arab leaders, were hesitant to label Hamas terrorist, even though Western states and mainstream media used this terminology.

This dialogue against Israel, and Erdoan defining Hamas as a defender of its land and its warriors, had somehow been much more effective than a nuclear bomb during the current war. At this very moment, an allegation called “trade with Israel” was stigmatized and amplified into a story that, in a sense, turned into a slander against the AKP party, the conservative community and President Erdoan, the leader of the oppressed.

Game-changing technology

The silence of the AKP community and its distant and puny reaction to the incident can also be criticized here. Again, one of the most powerful aspects of the conservative community is that Haluk and Seluk Bayraktar, the children of the late Zdemir Bayraktar, a pioneer of the defense industry, brought Turkish military aviation technology to a level similar to that of the United States, Russia and China in terms of production. unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV).

Turkish UCAVs, which Japanese-American political theorist Francis Fukuyama said changed the strategy or rhetoric of war, have been hailed worldwide and described as revolutionary players or elements in wars.

Yet those who accuse President Erdoan, the leader of the oppressed, of not supporting Palestine have simultaneously launched a campaign against the Bayraktars defense company, Baykar. In terms of war strategy, this meant attacking the strongest front of the adversary, or the enemy for that matter. I don't think the Turkish opposition is the only one to support this idea.

Everything is connected

There is an opposition bloc in Trkye led by the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP). At the same time, there is the Glenist Terror Group (FET), which considers Erdoan's existence as a reason for his absence, a group based in Western states, notably the United States, and which constantly wishes to worse for Trkiye. Everyone knows that behind this group are Western intelligence services, notably the CIA and Mossad.

Then we see that a meal cooked in these dark corners is unfortunately being served in the Turkish media, and some of Trkiye's new conservative parties are instrumental in these dishes.

The Turkish nation has been subjected to massive invasions and immense clashes throughout its history, experienced coups and spent the last 200 years struggling. The AKP and Erdoan have brought this nation back to the stage of history, and this nation will not return to the path it took.

Those who know what changes Trkiye can bring when it comes on the scene must have seen Erdoan's leadership and Bayraktar's influence on the defense industry, and so they declared direct war on them. But the Turkish people know who the puppeteer is and with whom they are waging this struggle. Historically, when Turks embark on a campaign, they never return. As with the founding of the Ottomans, we are once again on the threshold of a campaign.