Stormy Daniels drags Donald Trump after posting old letter denying affair





Stormy Daniels just got into a heated online exchange with MAGA fans over her hush money scandal involving former President Donald Trump.

The fight between Daniels and MAGA supporters stems from a Truth Social article published by Trump about a letter signed by the former adult film performer denying she had an affair with him.

Donald Trump released an old letter from Stormy Daniels denying any affair

Mega

On Friday, Daniels came under fire from MAGA supporters after an account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a message from Trump regarding a resurfaced letter allegedly signed by her in 2018.

In the letter, Daniels claimed she never had a sexual relationship with the former president. “Over the past few weeks, I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many years ago.”

She added: “I am not denying this affair because I received hush money, as has been reported in foreign tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

LOOK WHAT JUST FOUND! WILL FAKE NEWS BE REPORTED?

Donald Trump Truth Social 10:48 a.m. EST 4/10/24 pic.twitter.com/ZFQNBvPcSy

Donald J. Trump posts messages from his Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 10, 2024

However, although the letter recently resurfaced, Daniels has since said that she was forced to sign the document and that was part of the reason she spoke out against the former president.

According to AP, Daniels “said her denials were due to a nondisclosure agreement and that she signed the statement because the parties involved 'made it seem like I had no choice.'

Stormy Daniels trains Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters

MEGA

On

One MAGA fan wrote: “Sad day when fools believe a stripper before they believe the president. Keep sucking up the lies,” and in response, Daniels said, “Sad day when one stripper is more honest than the old one (former, deposed, indicted). ) president…”

When a second Trump fan called her “a bitch on her fourth marriage,” Daniels responded, “Looks like I have the qualifications to run for president…my current wife is even a “naked model”. Does it still count if I didn't buy him a green card or big “kids”? »

In another tweet, Daniels addressed Trump's decision to sell Bibles ahead of the Easter holiday.

One MAGA supporter wrote, “Stormy Daniels is a parasite who would sell anything for a dollar,” and Daniels responded, “That’s not true. I wouldn't sell Bibles. »

The 45-year-old's response to her MAGA critics comes as no surprise, as she tends to lash out at Trump fans whenever they mention her name.

Stormy Daniels compares Donald Trump supporters to 'suicide bombers'

During a recent appearance on “The View,” Daniels explained how she became a target of MAGA supporters again in the run-up to Trump's secret trial.

The adult film star previously faced a similar attack in 2018 when her alleged relationship with Trump was first revealed. At the time, Daniels received messages that she was “a gold digger” and other terms “primarily associated with my work.”

During her speech on the talk show, she claimed that the harassment and threats from the MAGA crowd had gotten worse this time around.

Daniels said the former president's supporters were “more vicious,” adding that this was because they were “encouraged.” However, she did not directly cite Trump as the instigator.

She added: “This time they're more like suicide bombers, where they honestly and truly believe that they are patriotic and that I am the devil.”

MAGA supporters allegedly harassed Stormy Daniels with their real phone numbers

MEGA

On her show “The View,” Daniels also joked about the tactlessness of her MAGA harassers, saying some even sent her messages with their real phone numbers.

“I’ve had people text me from their real phone number,” Daniels said. “And I say of course you’re a Trump supporter because you’re not even good at being bad!”

Speaking about the upcoming trial, Daniels revealed that she felt weird being involved in this situation again, as if it was a “time-warped” event.

She added: “And the saddest thing, or the tricky thing, was that I had started to do really well, things had gone quiet. I had moved out, you know, my daughter was able to go back to the school and everything. like that. And then all of a sudden the indictment comes and all that. So it was like 2018 starting again.”

Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial to Begin Monday

MEGA

In March 2023, the former president was indicted in the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case for falsifying business records that indicate he allegedly paid the adult film star $130,000 through his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, so as not to affect his income from the 2016 presidential campaign.

Two months later, the trial date was then set for March 2024. However, after an influx of evidence as the trial date approached, it was pushed back to April 15.

Trump's lawyers have filed a series of motions to try to delay the trial. However, those motions were all defeated, including a final attempt on Wednesday.

If Trump is convicted on all 34 counts in the case, he faces up to 136 years in prison or a $170,000 fine, although it is believed he will not serve any prison time since he He is a first-time offender.

