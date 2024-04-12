Food projects considered to have failed, any recommendations?

Various government food projects launched, including those of President Joko Widodo, have been considered to have failed for various reasons. The Indonesian government is also well aware of this premise. Therefore, under the pretext of increasing food security, a number of large-scale food projects have been launched by the government. Including food project government under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Sfor 10 years2014-2023, Ainstead, rice production increase actually experienced a decline. Dwi Andreas Santoso, IPB agriculture professor The university saysthe average decline in rice production reached 1% every year until causing serice stocks at the start of 2023 are low.

Failure projects This, not only because the concept is wrong, but also because the implementation is wrongA violate academic rules. Apart from this, food policies made by the government are often unilateral., put consumers first and forget about farmers by protecting prices.

AThe government must do several things if wants to build food sovereignty Since structural arrangement through reform real agriculturechange agricultural governance to tighten land conversion.

Various food projects launched by the government, notably under President Joko Widodo, are considered to have failed for various reasons. Some of these projects include the Rice, Corn and Soybean (pajale) Project 2015-2017, National Sugar Self-Sufficiency Project 2015-2019, and Garlic Self-Sufficiency 2017-2019. There are also projects rice field in Merauke covering an area of ​​1.2 million hectares in 2015-2019. Including large-scale food development projects (food sector) from 2020 to today.

Unfortunately, all of these programs have failed miserably. None of them succeeded, Dwi Andreas Santoso, professor of agriculture at IPB University, said at a scientific meeting last March.

During the period 2014-2023, instead of rice production increasing, it actually decreased. Andreas said the average decline in rice production reached 1% each year, leading to a decrease in rice stocks in early 2023.

To keep rice stocks safe, the government imported 3.06 million tonnes of rice, the largest in the last 25 years. This year, the government has again decided to increase rice imports by 3.6 million tonnes, surpassing the previous year's import record. It's a crazy decision.

Following the failure of these projects, imports of agricultural raw materials almost doubled. In 2013, the value of agricultural imports reached 10.07 billion US dollars. In 2023, this amount will reach $18.76 billion.

Due to this increase in agricultural imports, the agricultural trade balance experienced a deficit, increasing from US$8.90 billion in 2013 to US$16.23 billion, almost double.

“This is the equivalent of IDR 253 trillion that we gave to farmers abroad for free,” Andreas said.

Until now, he explained, part of Indonesia's food needs were met through imports. Wheat, for example, is 100% imported, as are white beans (100%), soy (97%), sugar (70%) and beef (50%).

Another fact about the failure of government food projects is also reflected in the decline in the number of individual agricultural enterprises (UTPs) by 7.47%, from 31.71 million to 29.34 million units. Similarly, UTP households in food crops sub-sector declined by 12.28%, horticulture (10.44%) and plantations (14.82%).

As a result, the number of agricultural households using land of less than 0.5 hectares has increased significantly. From 14.12 million households to 16.89 million households, or from 55.3% in 2013 to 62.05% in 2023.

None food sector which has enjoyed success over the past 25 years.

The cause?

The failure of these projects, he explained, is not only due to a faulty concept, but also to an implementation contrary to academic principles. Apart from this, food policies made by the government are often one-sided, prioritizing consumers and forgetting farmers by protecting prices.

He gave the example of soy. When the price of local soybeans was around IDR 9,000 per kg, the government was actually importing soybeans for IDR 7,000. Inevitably, this policy causes farmers to lose money.

The price of local soybeans is more expensive because the cost of farming is already Rp 10,000-13,000. This rather includes imported soybeans at much lower prices. Ultimately, farmers not wanting want to plant because they lose money.

The same situation occurs with garlic, sugar and rice. Efforts towards self-sufficiency will not produce results if they are not balanced by price protection policies.

Andreas said that agricultural development can only be successful if it is carried out professionally and with careful planning, involving competent people. Not randomly, and even less simply by sharing power or political contracts.

Binadesa Advocacy, Research and Networks Manager Lodji Nurhadi agrees with Andreas' statement. In two often praised projects, rice field And food sector, for example, a failure because the government's approach was wrong.

According to him, around 80% of food sources are provided by independent farmers, without corporate involvement. Therefore, when the government responded to the threat of a food crisis by opening institutionally managed agricultural zones without the participation of farmers, it was certain that its plan would fail.

Corporate Produced Food Has Never Been Proven sustainable to support national and even global food security. The food crisis that took place in the past was due to the failure of the role of business in maintaining food sustainability.

From there, the food sovereignty regime weakens and moves towards food security, including in Indonesia. The concept of food security only prioritizes adequate supplies that can come from imports. Regarding food sovereignty, it is more about satisfaction through national supply.

In the case of pajale, for example, the government wants this product to be supplied by local farmers, but this is difficult to achieve because at the same time the import tap is open. Ultimately, Pajale's resilience depends heavily on other countries. This is what really makes him vulnerable.

To input

Lodji believes that the government must do several things if it wants to build food sovereignty. First of all, structural development through real agrarian reform. Until now, the agrarian reform has not been interpreted in its entirety, limited to the distribution of certificates.

In addition, many agrarian conflicts cause farmers to lose access to land. How will agricultural productivity increase if the farmers who work there lose access to it? he said.

The government seems to have forgotten, he says, that among the millions of farmers, the majority are small farmers with areas between 0.2 and 0.5 hectares.

Second, improving agricultural governance, such as seeds and fertilizers. There is a fairly large government subsidy for agricultural fertilizers, but few farmers benefit, but rather the fertilizer companies.

The reality on the ground is that apart from the fact that goods are difficult to obtain, some are also expensive. This has always been a complaint of farmers in many places. “Even if the government claims that the goods are there, in reality the problem always arises and is never solved, it always repeats itself,” he said.

Third, relating to pricing policy. Lodji said that on average Indonesian rice farmers experience two planting periods, at the beginning and towards the end of the rainy season. The problem is that the government's purchasing price policy (HPP) is based on a single price and not on multiple qualities.

Indeed, the first and second harvests of rice have different qualities, particularly with regard to their yield.

In terms of production, the yield of the second harvest generally decreases due to the entry into the dry season. In terms of quality, it is better because the yield is lower. The problem is that our HPP doesn't see it. It's not fair because it should be rewarded multiple times as it can provide an incentive for farmers.

Fourth, tightening land conversion. According to him, land conversion poses a threat to food sovereignty that removes many farmers from productive land.

Indonesia actually has regulations to protect farmers. There is Law No. 41/2009 concerning the Protection of Sustainable Food Agricultural Land, Law No. 22/2019 concerning Sustainable Agricultural Cultivation Systems and the Law on Protection of Farmers.

Unfortunately, these regulations seem to have come to nothing after the ratification of the Job Creation Law.

In this law, the conversion of agricultural land is strictly regulated. For example, you should replace it with a similar area and quality. This cannot be done lightly, especially if there are irrigation canals. Once Ciptaker exists, everything is simple. If you want to transform agricultural land into NSP (national strategic projects), for example, you can do it easily.

