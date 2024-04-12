Trump's influence weighs heavily on congressional Republicans





House Republicans woke up Wednesday morning to an increasingly familiar circumstance: a social media executive order from former President Donald Trump.

KILL FISA, Trump said after midnight on his Truth Social platform, referring to parts of the national security surveillance program that the House was preparing to consider renewing.

Hours later, a procedural vote to start the debate failed, with 19 Republicans joining Democrats to block it and question its fate before a looming deadline. Prospects for success were murky before Trump intervened, but for the program's supporters, including embattled Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), the former president's intervention was anything but welcome.

I think that probably influenced people on the underlying bill, Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) told reporters afterward. I mean, when the president speaks out on something, it moves the votes in the Republican Conference of the United States House of Representatives.

As of Friday morning, a deal was on the table, but only after some conversations with Trump, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), to shorten the duration of the measures, perhaps allowing the former president to revise the intelligence measure if he is reinstalled in the White House. The House ultimately passed the bill at noon with broad bipartisan support.

House Republicans' initial sinking of the national security vote and compromise are just the latest sign that congressional Republicans are lining up more deeply behind Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, no matter how point his mercurial policies deviate from traditional GOP orthodoxy. Once staunch security hawks, some Republicans now regularly attack the FBI by falsely claiming it spied on the Trump campaign. Once happy warriors against Russia, many are now reluctant to send money to arm Ukraine. Once strongly in favor of border security and banning abortion, many have found reason to reject a tough compromise on immigration and soften their positions on abortion alongside Trump's statements.

At times, Trump echoes positions that congressional Republicans already hold or are moving toward. But its ability to shift political and political winds is undeniable, accelerating trends, defining new contours of debate or even helping to derail a bipartisan compromise (like on immigration reform).

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), a Trump critic before running for office and now a loyalist, said Trump's influence is greater in the House than the Senate because of political incentives. Members of the House face voters every two years instead of every six years as in the Senate.

As the House prepares for a possible vote on Ukraine funding next week, Vance predicted Trump would intervene. “I'm sure Trump will have influence, and I'm sure he'll make his opinions known,” Vance said.

For Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Trump has become the fourth branch of government.

Raskin argued that one of the most alarming examples of congressional Republicans taking their cues from Trump and quickly aligning with him was the decision to abandon the launch of an independent, nonpartisan investigation into the June 6 riots. January 2021. His influence on the conference has only grown since then, Raskin said.

Trump's impact on House Republicans will be at its peak Friday at Mar-a-Lago, where President Johnson will hold a news conference with Trump focused on the former president's favorite issues: immigration and allegations of electoral fraud.

It's unclear whether the speaker will gain explicit support from Trump in his battle to remain atop the House. One of Trump's closest Republican allies, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Georgia), is threatening to impeach Johnson if he provides aid to Ukraine, which Johnson has pledged to do. And Johnson doesn't have the same relationship with Trump as former House Speaker McCarthy, whom he called My Kevin.

McCarthy downplayed Trump's influence on the legislation during an appearance Tuesday at Georgetown University. Citing aid to Ukraine and border security, one student asked McCarthy: Do you view the power of a single individual to effectively derail the search for bipartisan consensus as a threat to the functioning of our legislative branch of government?

Well, it looks like Trump has the power to decide whether or not what is presented, McCarthy responded. It is the speaker that has the power. And I don't know who influenced the speaker [on those issues]. Maybe Trump did or he didn't.

Whether Trump is the deciding factor in each issue remains up for debate, and other Republicans also downplay his influence while Democrats portray him as the House puppeteer.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said Trump's legislative influence is far exaggerated and certainly not determinative of legislative outcomes. President Trump has great influence over candidates in a primary, Johnson said.

One thing is clear, however: Trump looms larger than ever over congressional Republicans and 2024 candidates as he seeks to return to the White House.

On the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a far-right bloc of House Republicans was already angered by what it sees as abuses of the powers of U.S. intelligence agencies. Before Trump's statement, right-wing lawmakers blocked the procedural motion to launch a debate on renewing Section 702 and related measures, which allow surveillance of noncitizens abroad. Trump's social media post, however, didn't help the measures' chances.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Florida), for example, responded to Trump on Wednesday morning with assurance.

We are killing FISA, she declared on X.

Trump's long-awaited statement on abortion, delivered Monday, also clashed with some Republicans and congressional candidates who endorsed a nationwide ban for a specific number of weeks. Trump bragged about naming the Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade, but said the issue was now up to the states and refused to support a national ban on abortion.

Asked to comment on Trump's statement, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) shrugged off his previous position, calling it unrealistic.

I support a 15-week ban, but it won't pass, said Hawley (R-Mo.). Let's be realistic. This is not going to get 60 votes [in the Senate]. Let the people decide. Let the voters vote.

In Arizona, Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, a staunch Trump ally running in one of the most closely watched Senate elections, completely reversed her position on abortion, reversing her previous support for an 1864 ban reinstated this week by the state Supreme Court. While Lake said in 2022 the archaic bill should be reinstated, she on Tuesday called on Gov. Katie Hobbs (D), her 2022 opponent, to come up with an immediate common-sense solution to the court ruling.

On abortion, long before Trump's latest statement, the National Republican Senatorial Committee was urging its candidates to oppose a national ban and support certain exceptions, despite some of their past positions. Trump's statement only served to give them more cover.

I agree with President Trump that the issue of abortion should be decided at the state level, Mike Rogers, a Michigan Senate candidate supported by the NRSC and Trump, said in a statement. Michiganders have spoken loudly and clearly in 2022, and I will take no action because their voice in Washington is at odds with the Michigan Constitution.

Rogers is a former House member who once supported this country's near-total ban on abortion, but the political winds have changed since then, especially after Michigan voters enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution two years ago.

Some Republicans bristle at the idea of ​​Trump leading them. Regarding the border deal, for example, some say they already disagreed with the substance of the legislation before Trump opposed it.

However, when Trump spoke out against the deal, it quickly collapsed in the Senate.

The deal was partly negotiated by Senator James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) and included new asylum restrictions that were previously considered unacceptable by Democrats. Yet Trump called it a horrible betrayal of open borders to America, and days later Senate Republicans backed away from the package.

[Trump] made a very astute observation that this Senate bill was a terrible bill, but we knew that, said Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican who represents a battleground district in California. We don't need him to tell us that.

On aid to Ukraine, Trump's skepticism is well-established and he is attracting a growing number of supporters among House Republicans. He specifically called on congressional Republicans to block any new aid package for Ukraine unless it takes the form of a loan.

Johnson is mulling this idea as he debates whether to propose a foreign aid package.

Trump continued to emphasize that Congress should put America first, an attitude echoed by many House Republicans who believe the United States should prioritize the security of its own borders and even suggested that Ukraine's war effort was a lost cause. Trump's influence on Ukraine was a major obstacle to Johnson's delivery of a package in the House and prompted Greene to threaten to overturn it.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), during an appearance on Fox Business Tuesday, said the United States probably won't really save Ukraine, let's face it.

We're not writing them off, but are you willing to basically write off the border between America and the Americas to send $65 billion to Ukraine, from which you will never see anything returned and for which you will not see a victory ? » said Perry.

Trump's stance on aid to Ukraine has also permeated the congressional primaries, particularly the upcoming one in Indiana. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), the first Ukrainian-born immigrant to serve in the U.S. Congress, faces a well-funded challenger who accuses her of prioritizing Ukraine, while former Rep. John Hostettler (R-Ind.) is making a comeback attempt by proposing to end aid to Ukraine.

Donald Trump needs Congressional support to save America, a narrator said in a pro-Hostettler TV ad, later adding that Hostettler would fight to end billions in foreign aid going to corrupt countries like the Ukraine.

Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed to this report

