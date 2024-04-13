Israel will pay for cruelty in Gaza





JAKARTA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that Israel will pay for the atrocities committed over the past six months in the Gaza Strip, as the Palestinian death toll in the region exceeded 33,600. Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said Friday that President Erdogan said this during a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. According to Altun, President Erdogan assured President Abbas that Turkey would continue to stand firm in the face of Israel's “barbaric attack” in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave subject to Israel's illegal blockade for 17 years, as well as to months of incessant Israeli attacks, killing tens of thousands of people. people, mainly women and children. “The president stressed that all means, including UN Security Council resolutions, must be deployed to achieve a ceasefire. Israel must be fought with full solidarity,” Tolun told Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber, as Daily Sabah reported in April. 12. President Erdogan has been one of Israel's most vocal critics since the start of the Gaza war and a staunch defender of the Palestinian struggle, particularly in negotiations with Palestinian officials, Israel and Hamas. The Turkish leader expressed his full support for Hamas, rejecting the Western position that labels it a terrorist organization. He also called Israel a “terrorist state” and accused it of committing “genocide” in Gaza. Separately, the Gaza Health Ministry reported Friday that the death toll of Palestinians following Israeli attacks in the region had reached 33,634, with 89 people killed in the past 24 hours. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> The ministry also noted that around 76,214 people have been injured since the latest conflict erupted after the Hamas militant group attacked Israel's southern region on October 7. The Israeli attack on Gaza caused 85 percent of the region's population to flee due to shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or damaged. destroyed, according to the United Nations. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

