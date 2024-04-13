Steve Bannon destroys 'meaningless' Donald Trump event





Steve Bannon, a right-wing media personality and former chief White House strategist during the Trump administration, trashed an event between former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, calling it “devoid of sense” on social networks Thursday.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, and Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who is a staunch ally of the former president, will meet Friday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. , for an event on electoral integrity.

Bannon criticized the upcoming event, writing Thursday evening on Gettr, a conservative social media site: “Johnson is a gutless hack, and a performative 'election integrity' event at MAL makes no sense if we want really don't pander to the deep state….”

Meanwhile, Bannon told Newsweek by phone Friday that the House speaker “should have been on Capitol Hill today demanding that the deep state have a mandate before they go after the American people. Not to Mar-a-Lago. So he can run, but he can't hide.”

Bannon was referring to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which allows the government to collect electronic communications of non-U.S. citizens outside the United States without a warrant for the purpose of gathering foreign intelligence. The House voted 273-147 Friday to renew the law. A total of 126 Republicans and 147 Democrats supported the bill.

The bill was rejected Wednesday by 19 far-right Republicans blocking debate on the legislation. However, Johnson managed to smooth things over somewhat on Thursday by agreeing to change the reauthorization period from five to two years.

Meanwhile, Trump posted “KILL FISA” on Truth Social, his social media platform, on Wednesday.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson and Johnson's office via email for comment.

Steve Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 24 in National Harbor, Maryland. Bannon trashed an event between former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, calling it “meaningless” on February 24. Steve Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 24 in National Harbor, Maryland. Bannon trashed an event between former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, calling it “meaningless” on social media. More from Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Johnson was recently criticized by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and Trump ally.

Last month, Greene filed a motion in the House to remove Johnson from his seat as House speaker after criticizing his $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund large government agencies such as the Department Department of Defense (DOD) and the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). until the end of fiscal year 2024.

The congresswoman also criticized Johnson over the House's plan to address increased financial aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia and alleged, without providing any evidence, that the House speaker could be “blackmailed” because his opinions have supposedly changed so much.

Johnson took over the presidency last October after then-Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, was ousted in an effort by his fellow GOP House members.

Asked by Newsweek whether he supports Greene's motion to leave, Bannon, who is also against additional funding for Ukraine, replied: “One hundred percent. Johnson has to go.”

He added: “We have to get this right for the American people. We can handle some turbulence. There will only be more turbulence because this incompetent hack is allowed to be the speaker.”

Sarah Longwell, founder of the Republican Accountability Project, a group of Republicans and conservatives committed to keeping Trump out of power, and publisher of The Bulwark, shared her views on the Johnson-Greene feud on CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt on Friday Morning.

“Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene are kind of, they're fighting against each other and they're running to the referee, Donald Trump, they're running to the big guy to see who he will support in this dispute. on the “passing a bill to fund Ukraine,” Longwell told Hunt.

She continued: “And Marjorie Taylor Greene, she wants to be like Trump's right-hand man, just like Kevin McCarthy. She's part of the new MAGA. [Make America Great Again] establishment. But Mike Johnson also wants to be the leader of the MAGA establishment. He's the Speaker of the House, he wants to be able to have Trump back him against Marjorie Taylor Greene who wants to file a motion to leave if he goes ahead and funds Ukraine.

“And so, it's actually kind of interesting to me from Trump's perspective: Is he going to support them both, is he going to pick a favorite, what is he going to do?”

