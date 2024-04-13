



People watch as an Air China plane carrying Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International Airport ahead of the APEC summit in November 2023. Photo : Justin Sullivan ( Getty Images ) As Chinese air travel continues to recover from the pandemic slowdown, U.S. airlines are calling on the federal government to stop allowing so many flights to America. Is Bitcoin too speculative? Airlines for America, a trade group whose members include Delta, United, American and JetBlue, is pushing back against a Department of Transportation plan to lift weekly cap on China-America flights from 35 to 50. We write to urge you to suspend additional passenger flights between the United States and the People's Republic of China until American workers and businesses are guaranteed equal market access, safe from the Chinese government's harmful anti-competitive policies. the group's letter says. It was co-signed by unions representing pilots and flight attendants. While the limit of 50 per week already came into effect on March 31, U.S. carriers I don't want the number to continue to increase towards the cap of 150 flights that was in place before the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooperation on flight schedules is seen as a diplomatic positive point between two countries with a otherwise glacial dynamic at present. A complaint from Airlines for America concerns restrictions that the Chinese government imposes on American carriers as part of its response to the pandemic, which has significantly reduced its operations in the country. The group wants more protection against similar actions in the future. Chinese planes are also to blame use of Russian airspace, through which American planes are not allowed to fly. This saves Chinese planes time and money because it allows them to fly shorter routes.

